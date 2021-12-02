EPA Recognizes Tractor Supply Company as a Leading Green Power User

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it recently joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. Tractor Supply is using more than 61 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 15 percent of the Company’s electricity use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005283/en/

“Tractor Supply is honored to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said Noni Ellison, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “Using green power helps us reduce air pollution and lower our emissions footprint, which is an important step as we work towards our vision of a more sustainable future. Being named a Green Power Partner is validation for our commitment in creating energy and carbon efficiencies in our stores and distribution centers.”

Earlier this year, Tractor Supply set new sustainability goals to reduce carbon emissions, while committing to achieving net zero emissions in operations by 2040. Sourcing more green power for stores and distribution centers is the primary component of its Scope 2 emissions strategy. The Company is prioritizing the procurement of green power with its energy suppliers where possible as options to buy green power remain limited in many parts of the country where Tractor Supply stores are located. By choosing green power, Tractor Supply is helping advance the voluntary market for green power and development of those sources.

Green power is electricity generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass, and low-impact hydro. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Tractor Supply Company and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain and regional haze.

For more information on Tractor Supply’s ESG efforts and sustainability initiatives, please visit the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com/ESG and its 2020 ESG Tear Sheet. For more information on Tractor Supply’s sustainability goals, please visit IR.TractorSupply.com/ESGGoals.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a partnership program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005283/en/