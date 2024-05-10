Biden to Quadruple Tariffs on Chinese EVs

The administration is preparing to announce higher levies on a range of Chinese goods next week

Sweetgreen's stock rockets 37% as analysts welcome U.S. rollout of steak dishes

Management has adapted well to the new normal of the operating and consumer environment and has got back to executing growth strategies aggressively, analysts said.

Canada Seeks Labor-Board Ruling on Potential Railroad Strike

Canada's Liberal government has asked the federal labor-relations board to review whether the country's two main railroads must continue to transport certain goods in the event of a possible strike later this month.

Musk Says Tesla Will Spend $500 Million on Charging Network, Following Layoffs

The announcement comes days after the carmaker laid off much of the team responsible for creating the largest such network in the U.S.

AMC Networks Stock Drops as Earnings, Sales Fall Short

The television company, which produces "The Walking Dead," cited "declines in the linear subscriber universe" for a drop in subscription revenue.

Novavax Stock Surges 140% on $1.4 Billion Deal With Sanofi

The two companies will work on a shot that combines Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

Ford Hires Former Lucid CFO as Next Finance Chief

Sherry House will move into the executive role early next year, succeeding John Lawler who is taking up the position of vice chair.

IAG Well Positioned for Summer as Earnings Rise

IAG reported an increase in operating profit and said that it was well positioned for the summer after strong demand boosted revenue for the first quarter of the year.

Honda Motor Expects Annual Profit to Fall

The Japanese automaker projected a drop in fiscal-year net profit and announced a share buyback after posting a sharp increase in annual profit for the previous year.

Tractor Supply's Bet on Garden Centers Is Starting to Blossom

Tractor Supply, known for selling farm gear, tractor parts and animal feed, saw a fallow field in its product offerings nearly four years ago. Shoppers wanted more plants, flowers and gardening supplies, but they were taking their dollars elsewhere.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-24 1315ET