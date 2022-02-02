Petsense Donates 147,600 Pounds of Dog Food to Support Rescue Organizations Nationwide

Pet specialty retailer provides product surplus to BISSELL Pet Foundation for national distribution

Petsense, a pet specialty retailer, today announced a donation of 147,600 pounds of dog food to the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF), the animal welfare-focused charitable nonprofit with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters. BPF distributed the dog food to 12 animal shelters located in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

“At Petsense, we are excited to help these communities by providing much-needed food to the local shelters,” said Matthew Rubin, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Petsense. “By partnering with BPF, which shares our commitment of supporting shelters and responsible pet adoption, we are able to maximize the impact of the donation and provide even more facilities with this essential product.”

Petsense regularly works alongside local animal shelters and rescues to help bring awareness to the importance of finding forever homes for pets in need. The retailer hosts National Adoptathon events semi-annually at all of its stores, while each store also hosts monthly adoption events to provide extra support to the shelters and rescues in local communities. Since 2005, Petsense has helped save more than 100,000 animal lives through these events, as well as its in-store cat adoption centers.

BPF has a partner network of over 5,500 animal welfare organizations in all 50 states and Canada, and provides resources to underserved communities, including helping to reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency support.

About Petsense

Petsense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,500 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

