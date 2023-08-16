MuttNation Pet Products Are Available Exclusively at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply announced today the addition of Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation line to its list of retail offerings. The products, exclusive to Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply, are available in stores and online.

Items include waterproof adjustable collars and woven collars and leashes. The waterproof collars are made from durable materials that are built to last and are available in a variety of colors. MuttNation’s woven collars are made of woven polyester material for durability and offered in several colors and patterns to fit each pup’s personality.

Every item sold supports Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the rescue and adoption of animals nationwide.

“Petsense by Tractor Supply is passionate about giving shelter pets the second chance they deserve,” said Matthew Rubin, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Petsense by Tractor Supply. “We’re thrilled to offer the MuttNation line to our customers and in turn support pet rescue and adoption. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

“We’re excited to have our MuttNation pet products available at Petsense by Tractor Supply – it’s such a perfect fit and will help so many more shelter pets,” said Miranda. “I look forward to visiting one of the stores soon!”

A complete list of products available at Petsense by Tractor Supply can be found online at www.petsense.com.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of August 1, 2023, the Company operated 193 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies, and MuttNation ‘On The Farm’ pet foods and treats for dogs and cats, both benefit the Foundation and are available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the US. www.muttnation.com

