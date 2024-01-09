Official TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY press release

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company, announced today the debut of Skout’s Honor premium grooming products in its Pet Salons nationwide beginning January 8.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109836026/en/

Petsense by Tractor Supply announced today the debut of Skout's Honor premium grooming products in its Pet Salons nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Skout’s Honor grooming products contain topical probiotics that defend against itch, odor and shedding, and leave pets feeling their best. This is the first time Petsense by Tractor Supply is offering a premium product line of this nature in its salons.

“At Petsense by Tractor Supply, we are passionate about giving our customers and their pets the best products on the market,” said Sydney Heim, senior manager of services at Petsense by Tractor Supply. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Skout’s Honor products in our Pet Salons nationwide. These products will offer our customers a premium topical probiotic option with a honeysuckle scent, at a price they love in a hometown pet store setting.”

Customers can find Skout’s Honor products in all Petsense Pet Salons and with this launch, pet parents will now have the option to add on two new upgrades to their service:

Upgraded probiotic shampoo + conditioner: Boost your pets' natural defenses against itch, odor and shedding with Skout’s Honor probiotic shampoo + conditioner upgrade. You'll be amazed at how good your pet looks, feels (and smells!) after this treatment.

Premium probiotic package: Skout's Honor shampoo + conditioner, ear cleaner, deodorizer or detangler, as well as a fresh breath treatment, paw balm and nail file: a holistic grooming experience with honeysuckle scents and topical probiotics to boost pets’ natural defenses against itch, odor and shedding, leaving them looking and feeling their best (and smelling amazing).

“The addition of Skout’s Honor’s award-winning Probiotic Grooming and Wellness products to Petsense by Tractor Supply’s menu of grooming services, demonstrates their clear understanding of what pet parents are really looking for and expect when choosing a grooming service today,” said Jenny Gilcrest, VP of marketing at Skout’s Honor. “As a premium, upgraded option that offers the powerful and undeniable benefits of topical probiotics, these products will change what people expect from a grooming service forever. Their pet will never look, feel or smell better!”

Skout’s Honor products are already available for purchase at all Petsense by Tractor Supply stores and at Petsense.com, enabling customers to use the same products and scents at home between grooms. Petsense Pet Salons offer a wide variety of services ranging from nail trims and bathing to full-service grooming. Pricing varies by breed, size and current coat condition. Pet parents can find a salon near them and book their next appointment by visiting https://www.petsense.com/pages/grooming.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 195 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout's Honor is an award-winning, environmentally, and socially conscious company that is known for making life-changing pet essentials. Product categories include Plant-Powered Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive Training Aids, Flea + Tick Solutions and all new Oral Care for Pets. Founded in California in 2015, Skout’s Honor changes what people expect from a pet product by providing innovative solutions to everyday problems that dramatically improve the quality of life for pets and their people. The Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a Bottle, Feed an Animal) program enables customers to donate a day’s worth of food to an animal in need with every product sold. To date, more than 15 million meals have been donated. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com.

Skout’s Honor is distributed in the US and worldwide including Canada, Mexico, Panama, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Chile.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109836026/en/