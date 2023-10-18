Petsense by Tractor Supply will partner with animal shelters across the country to host its semiannual national fall “Adoptathon” event at all Petsense by Tractor Supply locations nationwide October 21 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, the pet adoption event placed 949 animals in their forever homes. Petsense by Tractor Supply hopes to help 1,100 adoptable dogs and cats find their forever families during the fall event.

“This biannual event is one way we enjoy connecting with our communities and helping shelter animals find their forever families,” said Petsense by Tractor Supply General Manager and Senior Vice President Matthew Rubin. “It’s a great opportunity to help the communities where we live and work.”

According to the Humane Society, approximately 6.5 million animals nationally enter shelters each year, but only about half of those animals get adopted. Determined to improve this situation across the U.S., Petsense by Tractor Supply’s goal is to save as many shelter animal lives as possible. Local shelters and organizations are invited to participate in the event across the country.

Customers who attend the Adoptathon can expect:

Local animal shelters and rescue groups on site with dogs and cats eligible for adoption.

Perks for those who adopt animals, including a goody bag of fun giveaways and several special coupons to save on supplies, services and food as a new pet parent.

Those interested in adopting can visit their local Petsense by Tractor Supply store or go to www.Petsense.com for more information. Adoption events vary by location; please contact your local Petsense by Tractor Supply store for more details.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of August 1, 2023, the Company operated 193 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018495094/en/