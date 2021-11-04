Log in
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., November 4, 2021 - Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 22, 2021.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle.With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services.At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states.For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.


Disclaimer

TSC - Tractor Supply Company published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 624 M - -
Net income 2021 984 M - -
Net Debt 2021 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 24 671 M 24 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 64,5%
