    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Tractor Supply Aids Midwest and Southern States in Tornado Relief Efforts

12/17/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Rural lifestyle retailer donates $100,000 in funds and supplies to relief and recovery efforts

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation are taking action to support customers and communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes of December 10.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Red Cross Relief Fund to assist residents in the six impacted Midwest and Southern states. Additionally, Tractor Supply is supplying $50,000 in gift cards to stores in Kentucky and Tennessee to distribute to local organizations and shelters to purchase supplies such as pet and animal products, tools, tarps, gloves, generators, and more. Once it is safe to do so, Tractor Supply works to make its stores available to assist however possible, whether that means ensuring its stores are well-stocked with emergency supplies, making those supplies more accessible, or simply having Team Members available for support.

“The impact of the devastation from the recent tornado outbreak has been catastrophic. Our hearts go out to all of our neighbors and communities impacted by the damage from the tornados,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, president of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “Tractor Supply is dedicated to supporting the communities we call home.”

For Team Members impacted by the tornadoes, Tractor Supply provides access to an employee assistance fund, called Here to Help. The fund offers emergency financial support in the wake of natural disasters, serious illness, injuries or catastrophic circumstances and is funded by Tractor Supply and contributions from the generosity of other Team Members.

The Red Cross has large relief efforts underway in four states — Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas— making sure everyone has a safe place to stay, meals, emotional support, and comfort. The nonprofit is moving as quickly as possible to get additional volunteers, supplies, and help to the hardest hit areas.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates, please visit TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com. To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation was established in 2020 and is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth, helping close the rural digital divide and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. The Foundation’s priority areas include agriculture education initiatives, broadband connectivity for rural America, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2020, the Company donated over $12 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.


© Business Wire 2021
