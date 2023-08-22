Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the 146 recipients of the inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, The Tractor Supply Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.
“Our first class of FFA Future Leaders is a remarkably impressive and diverse group of young men and women who are passionate about achieving their goals. It is a privilege to work with FFA to support them,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ board member. “We established the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship as a way to secure the future of Life Out Here. If this group is any indication, I can confidently say that future is very bright.”
The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests. Ninety-two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools or two-year colleges, including Walker Nightingale of Canton, Kansas. Walker will study diesel mechanics at Hutchinson Community College. Fifty-four $10,000 scholarships were awarded to members pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors, like Gabriel Mojica-Palafox of Corning, California, who will study animal science at University of California-Davis. Additional scholarship recipients include:
- Salvador Velasquez from Daingerfield, Texas. He will attend Texas Tech University to study veterinary sciences. “I really want to become a veterinarian so that I can help farmers when it comes to livestock health,” he explained. “This country runs on agriculture, and FFA does a great job teaching kids, and the world, why we should appreciate our hardworking farmers.”
- Payton Walk from Greeley County, Kansas. She is studying farm and ranch management at Colby Community College. “I will be the first in my family to graduate college and it is extremely helpful to have this scholarship to help me finish the last stretch,” she said. “I plan to come back to my home county in rural western Kansas and use my degree and skills obtained through FFA to help farmers and ranchers in my community.”
- Ariana Neal from Houston, Mississippi. She will attend Mississippi State University to study agriculture education. “This scholarship means a great deal to me because it allows me to further my education,” she explained. “I can focus on my studies, not on financial worries.”
Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to interview for career opportunities at Tractor Supply stores or distribution centers while pursuing their education. Additionally, Tractor Supply has earmarked internships at its Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tennessee for scholarship recipients.
FFA Future Leaders Scholarships are facilitated by customer donations made at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The fundraiser for the next class of FFA Future Leaders will run from November 1-12, 2023.
Applications for the 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply will open on November 1, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.
$10,000 Scholarship Winners (Four-Year Majors)
State
City
First Name
Last Name
University Attending
Primary Major
AR
Clarksville
Fernando
Flores
University of Arkansas
Agricultural Business Management
AR
Conway
Ryleigh
Homan
Arkansas State University-Beebe
Agricultural Education
AZ
Casa Grande
Abigail
Rivera
University of Arizona
Agricultural Education
CA
Avila Beach
Emily
Pan
University of California-Los Angeles
Biological Sciences
CA
Flournoy
Gabriel
Mojica-Palafox
University of California-Davis
Animal Science
CA
Holtville
Melanie
Orozco
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Agricultural Engineering
CA
Lindsay
Emily
Padilla
University of California-Davis
Veterinary Sciences
CA
Livingston
Reena
Grewal
University of California-Davis
Animal Science
CA
Santa Maria
Carlos
Nunez Jacuinde
Texas A & M University-College Station
Agricultural Engineering
CA
Turlock
Yadira
Padilla
University of California-Davis
Agricultural Business Management
CO
Collbran
Genevieve
Hill
University of Colorado Boulder
Engineering
CO
Genoa
Mia
Mosso
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Sociology & Social Work
CT
Middletown
Brian
Barrios
Cornell University
Animal Science
FL
Sebring
Lauren
Heeren
University of Florida
Agricultural Education
GA
Athens
Raymond
Pan
Cornell University
Sustainable Agriculture
ID
Declo
Maria
Gularte
Utah State University
Environmental Engineering
IL
Belleville
Julia
Biehl
Iowa State University
Agricultural Communications
IL
Chicago
Karime
Beltran
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Animal Science
IN
Greencastle
Catherine
Hodge
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Electrical Engineering
IN
Vevay
Levi
Curlin
University of Kentucky
Physical Therapy
KS
Tonganoxie
Isabelle
Barker
Kansas State University
Animal Science
LA
Many
Grace
Manuel
Louisiana Tech University
Agricultural Business Management
MI
Burr Oak
Jacie
King
University of Arizona
Psychology
MO
Bethany
Isabella
Arias
Northwest Missouri State University
Agricultural Education
MO
Maryville
Miquela
Giesken
Northwest Missouri State University
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
MS
Houston
Ariana
Neal
Mississippi State University
Education
NC
Newton Grove
Morgan
Simpson
University of Mount Olive
Agricultural Education
NJ
Bordentown
Anna
Holman
Delaware Valley University
Animal Science
NJ
Roselle
Annabella
LaMantia
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Biochemistry
NY
Hillsdale
Corinn
Haskin
Columbia-Greene Community College
Biological Sciences
OK
Claremore
Stormi
Hopkins
Rogers State University
RN (Registered Nurse)
OK
Elk City
Kye
Keyes
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Landscape Architecture
OK
Fairview
Lexie
Zuniga
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Animal Science
OK
Guthrie
KayLea
Taylor
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Animal Science
OK
Holdenville
Jonathan
Wiseman
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Aviation & Air Transportation
OK
Omega
Rylee
Glazier
Northern Oklahoma College
Agricultural Education
OK
Perry
Macy
Koch
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Biochemistry
OK
Ringwood
Jose
Rojas
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Electrical Engineering
TN
Piperton
Gavin
Berry
The University of Tennessee-Martin
Agronomy & Crop Science
TX
Austin
Victoria
Jones
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
Environmental Engineering
TX
Ballinger Texas
Korey
Cavazos
Texas A & M University-College Station
Agricultural Economics
TX
Crockett
Ryan
Arvizu
Texas A & M University-College Station
Agricultural Business Management
TX
Daingerfield
Salvador
Velasquez
Texas Tech University
Veterinary Sciences
TX
Dawson
Paris
Sanchez
Texas A & M University-College Station
Agricultural Extension
TX
Gilmer
Anahi
Gallegos
Texas A & M University-College Station
Horticulture
TX
Harper
Emma
Strickland
Texas Tech University
Sociology
TX
McAllen
Daniel
Garza
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
Civil Engineering
TX
Mount Vernon
Destiny
Barron
Tarleton State University
Agricultural Education
TX
Mt. Vernon
Kelsey
Davila
Tarleton State University
Animal Science
TX
Nacogdoches
Trinity
Manto
Stephen F Austin State University
Nursing
TX
Scroggins
Betsy
Tovar
Texas A & M University-College Station
Agricultural Business Management
TX
Sonora
Tanner
Flanagan
Texas Tech University
Agricultural Business Management
TX
Weimar
Kassandra
Rubio
Tarleton State University
Agricultural Education
WY
Thermopolis
Hallie
Martinez
Southwestern University
Biology
$5,000 Scholarship Winners (Trade Schools/Two-Year Colleges)
State
City
First Name
Last Name
University Attending
Primary Major
AL
Albertville
Maria
Gomez
Snead State Community College
Agricultural Education
AR
Pocahontas
Avery
Baiza
Arkansas Welding Academy
Welding
AR
Siloam Springs
MacKenzie
Sontag
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Agricultural Education
AZ
Casa Grande
Brooklynn
Lopez
Central Arizona College
Nursing
AZ
Duncan
Gary
Najar
Eastern Arizona College
Forestry
AZ
Globe
Preston
Quintana
Eastern Arizona College
Engineering
AZ
Mesa
Nadia
Jocson
GateWay Community College
Radiology Technician
AZ
Phoenix
Ella
Canady
Northern Arizona University
Nursing
CA
Bakersfield
Ryan
Bonilla
Bakersfield College
Business
CA
Dinuba
Maria
Chaves
Reedley College
Animal Science
CA
El Centro
Samantha
Soto
Imperial Valley College
Horticulture
CA
El Centro
Melany
Tovar
Imperial Valley College
Veterinary Sciences
CA
Oakdale
Molly
Terpstra
Modesto Junior College
Agricultural Business Management
CA
Patterson
Luna
Ortiz
Modesto Junior College
Animal Science
CA
Philo
Carmen
Malfavon
Santa Rosa Junior College
Animal Science
CA
Sacramento
Tayo
Lebimoyo
Cosumnes River College
Agricultural Sales & Marketing
CA
Susanville
Kaden
Dunten
Lassen Community College
Welding
CO
Evans
Nathan
Youngblood
Lincoln College of Technology-Denver
Welding
DE
Smyrna
Joshua
Allen
Delaware Technical Community College-Owens
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
FL
Alachua
Rebecca
De La Cruz
Santa Fe College
Earth & Space Sciences
FL
Avon Park
Brooke
Barcinas
South Florida State College
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
FL
Avon Park
Elizabeth
Orozco
St Petersburg College
Vet Tech
FL
Avon Park
Taylor
Barcinas
University of Florida
Animal Science
FL
Orlando
Amiyah
Labady
Valencia College
Wildlife Science
IA
Cedar Falls
Blake
Carolan
Hawkeye Community College
Electrical/Electrician
IL
Cissna Park
Justin
Tillman
Danville Area Community College
Automotive Technician
IL
Viola
Sandra
Avila
Black Hawk College
Agricultural Business Management
IN
Goodland
Berenize
Del Real Perez
Purdue University - Purdue Polytechnic Lafayette
Agricultural Education
IN
Greens Fork
Corbin
Retz
Son Shine School of Evangelism
Ministry & Church Administration
KS
Chetopa
Gracie
Schertz
Independence Community College
Veterinary Sciences
KS
Galva
Walker
Nightingale
Southeast Community College Area
Diesel Mechanic
KS
Garden City
Nallely
Hinojos
Garden City Community College
Veterinary Sciences
KS
Garden City
Baylee
Hutcheson
Garden City Community College
Agricultural Business Management
KS
Mulvane
Carly
Carly
Cowley County Community College
Agricultural Education
KS
Tribune
Payton
Walk
Colby Community College
Farm & Ranch Management
KS
Wichita
Anah
Warren
Wichita State University-Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology
Vet Tech
KY
Morganfield
Hayden
Alvey
Madisonville Community College
Industrial Electrician
MI
Muskegon
Madalyn
Simpson
Muskegon Community College
Agricultural Systems Management
MN
Willmar
Isabelle
Sauceda
Ridgewater College
Agronomy & Crop Science
MO
Moody
MaKenna
Taylor
Missouri State University-West Plains
Nursing
MO
St. Joseph
Emily
Blair
North Central Missouri College
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
MS
Carthage
Maritza
Vasquez-Berduo
Holmes Community College
Medicine
MS
Houston
Jayden
Martinez
Mississippi Delta Community College
Education
MT
Willow Creek
Alecia
Gonzalez
Highlands College of Montana Tech
Welding
NC
Hope Mills
Alexandra
Garcia
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Horticulture
NY
Schoharie
Jackson
Hughes-Charboneau
SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill
Diesel Mechanic
OK
Allen
Jakob
Hisaw
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Agricultural Engineering
OK
Atoka
Caden
Goodson
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
OK
Elk City
Raven
Collins
Connors State College
Veterinary Sciences
OK
Elk City
Reece
Hightower
Redlands Community College
Agronomy & Crop Science
OK
Haskell
Cassidy
Fisher
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Nursing
OK
Kansas
Avery
Graham
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Electrical Engineering Technician
OK
Locust Grove
Jessie
Robinson
Connors State College
Animal Science
OK
McAlester
Maggie
Cato
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Agricultural Education
OK
McAlester
Twine
Palmer
Connors State College
Sports Medicine/mgmt/tech
OK
Owasso
Auburn
Lane
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
OK
Ponca City
Savannah
Neighbors
Northern Oklahoma College
Animal Science
OK
Rose
Shyann
Ingle
Connors State College
Agricultural Education
OK
Vian
Carl
Stamps
Northern Oklahoma College
Veterinary Sciences
OK
Wagoner
Aubrie
Rexwinkle
Northern Oklahoma College
Agricultural Communications
OK
Welch
Taryn
Earp
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Agricultural Communications
OK
Wetumka
Hayden
Hobia
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Natural Resources Management
OR
Cove
Gavin
Bakker
Blue Mountain Community College
Animal Science
OR
Gervais
Jacob
Palacios
Clackamas Community College
Agricultural Business Management
OR
La Grande
Elidia
Rivas
Eastern Oregon University
Dental Hygienist
OR
Nyssa
Martin
Mendez
WyoTech
Diesel Mechanics
SC
Columbia
T'Andra
Thompson
Santa Fe College
Animal Science
SD
Clark
Audrye
Foster
Lake Area Technical College
Elementary Education
TX
Bovina
Elijah
Robledo
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician
TX
Burnet
Coen
Champeau
Lincoln College of Technology-Grand Prairie
Welding
TX
Canton
Daniel
Lopez
Trinity Valley Community College
Welding
TX
Gilmer
Jessica
Hobbs
Kilgore College
Radiology Technician
TX
Gladewater
Hunter
Richardson
Arkansas elite Welding Academy
Welding
TX
Houston
Lauren
Serrano
Texas A & M University-College Station
Veterinary Sciences
TX
Karnes City
Amber
Martinez-Vallin
Texas Tech University
Veterinary Sciences
TX
Kenedy
Jacob
Gonzales
Coastal Bend College
Agricultural Education
TX
Kenedy
Julianna
Briones
Palo Alto College
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
TX
Marshall
Jenifeer
Aguilar-Zuniga
Kilgore College
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
TX
Montgomery
Gussie
Armatys
Blinn College
Nursing
TX
Nixon
Grecia
Gaytan Maldonado
Austin Community College District
Sonography Technician
TX
Port Lavaca
Madyson
Lovett
Sam Houston State University
Agricultural Communications
TX
San Antonio
Amy
Rodriguez
Palo Alto College
Vet Tech
TX
San Antonio
Kyle
Forsyth
Palo Alto College
Poultry Science
TX
Sonora
Imanol
Gaytan
Central Texas College
Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement
TX
Tivoli
Rebecka
Alamendarez
Victoria College
Psychology
TX
Tyler
Brianna
Humes
Tyler Junior College
Agricultural Education
TX
Vernon
Lavery
Gonzales
Ranger College
Animal Science
TX
Wallis
Logan
Main
Wharton County Junior College
Electronics Engineering
UT
Delta
Jenessa
Walgren
Western Nebraska Community College
Agricultural Journalism
VA
Jetersville
Lesly
Lopez
Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing
Nursing
WA
Elma
Nancy
Ramirez
Grays Harbor College
RN (Registered Nurse)
WA
Outlook
Dakota
Garcia
Perry Technical Institute
Electrical
About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation
The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.
About Tractor Supply Company
For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.
As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.
