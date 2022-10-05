Advanced search
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
198.22 USD   +0.16%
09/29Tractor Supply Foundation Donates $100,000 To Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief
AQ
09/27Tractor Supply Foundation Donates $100,000 to Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief
BU
09/27Tractor Supply Supports 95th National FFA Convention With Launch of Limited-Edition T-Shirt
AQ
Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, intends to release its third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022. In conjunction with this release, the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 20, 2022, hosted by Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at IR.TractorSupply.com shortly after the conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 980 M - -
Net income 2022 1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 21 966 M 21 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 197,89 $
Average target price 231,70 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt D. Barton Director-Internal Audit
Cynthia Todd Jamison Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. Mills EVP, Chief Technology Digital & Strategy Officer
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-17.06%21 966
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-11.99%5 530
DUFRY AG-29.99%2 929
LESLIE'S, INC.-35.04%2 813
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-26.65%1 441
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-58.45%1 182