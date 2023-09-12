Event includes special promotions, adoption event and social media contest offering $150,000 in prizes

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the launch of Pet Appreciation Days in stores and online September 11-17. Tractor Supply’s annual Pet Appreciation celebration is an opportunity to recognize pets, animals and the people who love and care for them. This year’s event features special deals on pet food, treats, toys and accessories, a nationwide adoption event and the return of the Rescue Your Rescue contest.

“Pets play a huge role in the lives of Tractor Supply customers and Team Members,” said Kyle Murphy, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Pets & Services at Tractor Supply. “Pet Appreciation Days are a chance to celebrate our four-legged friends and give them some extra love. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to support the community animal shelters that work so hard for unhoused pets, often on limited resources. Through this event, we can help more pets find forever homes, provide these organizations with supplies and educate our neighbors about responsible pet ownership, pet care and nutrition.”

Pet Appreciation Days’ central adoption event will take place nationwide on Saturday, September 16. Tractor Supply stores will welcome local shelters and rescue groups, and customers who adopt a pet will receive a special gift bag that includes samples, coupons and more.

This year, Tractor Supply, in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, is offering rescue organizations a chance at $15,000 during the 11th annual Rescue Your Rescue contest. From September 11-17, customers can nominate their favorite animal shelters and rescue agencies at TractorSupply.com/RescueYourRescue. Voting for the top 25 nominated shelters will be held from October 16-22. The 10 grant winners will be announced in early November. Eligible nominees are not limited to organizations focused on specific animals. Customers can nominate rescues and shelters that cater to dogs, cats, horses, bunnies and beyond.

Leashed, friendly pets are always welcome in Tractor Supply stores. Many store locations also host onsite PetVet clinics for wellness and preventive veterinary care needs and offer Pet Wash stations with professional-grade grooming equipment and high-quality grooming products. During Pet Appreciation Days, guests can enjoy 30% off PetVet services including vaccinations, exams, microchips and more. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

For more information on Pet Appreciation Days or Rescue Your Rescue, visit TractorSupply.com and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

