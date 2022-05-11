Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tractor Supply Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:19:11 am EDT
198.43 USD   +0.18%
10:01aTractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : We've had better days
05/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, Williams-Sonoma...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of the Company’s common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on May 25, 2022.

About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
10:01aTractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : We've had better days
05/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, Williams-Sonoma...
05/09Gordon Haskett Cuts Tractor Supply to Accumulate From Buy, Price Target to $230 From $2..
MT
05/05TRACTOR SUPPLY CO /DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/27Tractor Supply Kicks Off Spring Paper Clover Campaign in Support of 4-H Youth
BU
04/27Tractor Supply Company Named to Forbes' List of Best Employers for Diversity 2022
BU
04/25Morgan Stanley Adjusts Tractor Supply Company Price Target to $220 From $235, Maintains..
MT
04/22Piper Sandler Raises Tractor Supply Company's Price Target to $261 From $258, Maintains..
MT
04/22Raymond James Adjusts Tractor Supply's Price Target to $255 from $245, Keeps Strong Buy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 840 M - -
Net income 2022 1 072 M - -
Net Debt 2022 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 22 160 M 22 160 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tractor Supply Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 198,07 $
Average target price 238,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt D. Barton Director-Internal Audit
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Robert D. Mills EVP, Chief Technology Digital & Strategy Officer
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-16.92%22 160
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-5.89%5 925
LESLIE'S, INC.-22.91%3 335
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-41.94%3 237
DUFRY AG-24.23%3 122
THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.68.87%3 121