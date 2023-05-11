Advanced search
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22:42 2023-05-11 am EDT
241.50 USD   -0.97%
10:02aTractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/05Tractor Supply Co /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation Deploy First Funding From Relief for Rescues Fund
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/11/2023 | 10:02am EDT
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of the Company’s common stock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005198/en/

Tractor Supply storefront (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply storefront (Photo: Business Wire)

The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2023 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on May 30, 2023.

About Tractor Supply Company
For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 237 M - -
Net income 2023 1 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 26 720 M 26 720 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 36 500
Free-Float 61,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 243,87 $
Average target price 253,68 $
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt D. Barton Director-Internal Audit
Cynthia Todd Jamison Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. Mills EVP, Chief Technology Digital & Strategy Officer
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.40%26 720
DUFRY AG14.59%5 989
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY11.60%5 357
JUMBO S.A.41.80%3 384
LESLIE'S, INC.-9.91%2 022
UPBOUND GROUP, INC.38.89%1 726
