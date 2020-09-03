Tractor Supply Company : Launches Limited Edition T-Shirt in Support of FFA Convention

The retailer’s annual campaign funds FFA programming nationwide

This week, Tractor Supply Company will kick off its sixth annual FFA T-shirt fundraiser in stores nationwide and online. Through October 31, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, designed around FFA’s commitment to supporting the future of agriculture. Campaign proceeds will be donated to the National FFA Organization to be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.

Each year, Tractor Supply designs a special FFA shirt to be sold during the weeks leading up to the convention. The National FFA Convention & Expo is one of the world’s largest student conventions, intended to celebrate the growth and achievements of the students within the organization. This year, to ensure the health and safety of the students, chapter leaders, National FFA council members and sponsored guests, the convention will be a virtual event held October 27-29.

“The National FFA Convention & Expo is a highlight for all FFA members, and each year, we look forward to commemorating the event with our exclusive t-shirt,” said Christi Korzekwa. “Our partnership with the FFA extends back 35 years, and this fundraiser is one of several ways we are proud to support their efforts in developing future agricultural leaders. While this year’s convention might look very different, we hope the 2020 t-shirt helps generate excitement for the FFA and its members, and results in one of our best fundraising years yet.”

The FFA T-shirt is available for $12.99 plus tax at any Tractor Supply store, at TractorSupply.com or via the retailer’s mobile app. Fundraiser donations are distributed among three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants. Each program is dedicated to serving students and chapter leaders in unique ways. Gift of Gold, a program created in 2019, awards scholarships to chapters affected by natural disasters. Living to Serve encourages students to participate in leadership opportunities and make positive contributions to their communities. Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help area high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.

Since the campaign’s inception in 2015, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1,367,903 for FFA programs. In 2019, this fundraiser generated more than $217,268 for chapters nationwide. Additionally, Tractor Supply supports FFA in its mission through fundraising activities year-round, including the Grants for Growing program as well as activities at the local level.

For more information on the t-shirt fundraiser, Grants for Growing or Tractor Supply’s partnership with National FFA, visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

