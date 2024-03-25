Rural retailer adds to spring product line-up with launch in 50 stores and online

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it is expanding its apparel offerings for women with the launch of the Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line in collaboration with Martha Stewart, Marquee Brands and French Dressing Jeans Inc. The line, which includes eight clothing items, will initially launch exclusively at Tractor Supply beginning the week of March 25th in 50 select stores and online.

Martha Stewart in the garden chore jacket, convertible overalls and peony long sleeve T-shirt now available at Tractor Supply. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This new line of apparel reflects my passion for gardening and outdoor work, so I am thrilled to share it with consumers,” said Martha Stewart. “With creativity and hard work at the core of gardening, this collection embraces artistry and functionality, bringing ease to those who strive to keep a healthy, beautiful garden.”

Debut pieces include a Garden Chore Jacket, Garden Work Shirt, Short Sleeve Puffer Vest, Cargo Convertible Pants, Convertible Overalls and more. Each item creatively merges function and comfort with personal style, designed to meet the unique needs of the modern gardener living Life Out Here.

The addition of the Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line is the latest in Tractor Supply’s ongoing efforts to bring top brands and unmatched quality to its rural neighbors.

“Women’s apparel continues to be an important product category for us at Tractor Supply, especially when it comes to gardening,” said Seth Estep, chief merchandising officer at Tractor Supply Company. “This launch with Martha Stewart is the perfect way for us to bring fashion and function to our gardening customers, with great new styles and products our customers can’t get anywhere else.”

“From seasoned cultivators to those new to the hobby, gardeners will love Martha's Garden Apparel Collection. As a one-stop destination for everything gardening, Tractor Supply is the perfect retail partner for this launch, and we’re delighted to bring this collection to their customers,” said Helaine Peters, president of French Dressing Jeans Inc.

To learn more or view the full Martha Stewart Garden Apparel Line at Tractor Supply, please visit: https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/brand/Martha Stewart/clothing. Items are available in select Tractor Supply stores and online.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com.

About French Dressing Jeans

Founded in 1978, FDJ is a leading women’s denim and apparel company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. With over four decades of experience, FDJ specializes in designing clothing for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Pioneering innovation, FDJ introduced stretch denim to the industry early on, setting a new standard for comfort and style. Renowned for its four signature fits - Peggy, Suzanne, Olivia, and Christina - FDJ has perfected each fit over the years, ensuring flattering silhouettes for every body type. At the core of FDJ's values lies a passion for innovation and creation, driving the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. With a global network of sourcing and a comprehensive one-stop-shop approach encompassing product, branding, and services, FDJ offers a unique proposition for retailers and customers alike. Embracing a philosophy of fashion without limits, FDJ challenges conventions and celebrates individuality, while remaining inclusive and dedicated to giving back to the community. FDJ aims to be the ultimate destination for fashion and fit expertise, created by women for women. Female empowerment is at the heart of FDJ's mission. For more information, please visit www.fdjcollection.com.

