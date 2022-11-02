Advanced search
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
220.53 USD   +0.35%
09:05aTractor Supply Company to Participate in Stephens 2022 Annual Investment Conference
BU
11/01Insider Sell: Tractor Supply
MT
10/28Insider Sell: Tractor Supply
MT
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Stephens 2022 Annual Investment Conference

11/02/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in Stephens 2022 Annual Investment Conference on November 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time. Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer, and Seth Estep, Chief Merchandising Officer, will present at the virtual fireside chat.

The Company’s presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay for 90 days at IR.TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 078 M - -
Net income 2022 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2022 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 24 479 M 24 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 220,53 $
Average target price 227,48 $
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt D. Barton Director-Internal Audit
Cynthia Todd Jamison Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. Mills EVP, Chief Technology Digital & Strategy Officer
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-7.57%24 479
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-15.75%5 294
DUFRY AG-26.89%3 007
LESLIE'S, INC.-39.60%2 615
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-30.07%1 374
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-56.49%1 237