Tractor Supply : Expands Pet Product Line With Victor Super Premium Pet Food

Nationally recognized brand will be available online and in stores nationwide

Tractor Supply Company is proud to welcome the VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) brand into its lineup of quality dog foods. After introducing one of VICTOR’s top-performing products, Hi-Pro Plus, to all stores in July, Tractor Supply is the first nationwide retailer to carry a variety of formulas within the highly requested dog food line.

VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food is nationally recognized as one of the best dry dog foods for a complete and balanced diet. Every bag of VICTOR kibble is produced in VICTOR’s own Texas-based facility and features a proprietary blend of four core ingredients – selenium yeast, mineral complexes, prebiotics and probiotics – which work together to support the metabolism, digestion and immune defense system.

“Tractor Supply knows that dogs are more than pets; they are family. We are excited to add VICTOR to our array of pet food because the brand is known for its high quality and high standard of ingredients that pet owners want for their dogs,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “From puppies to adults and from active sporting dogs to less active pets, you will find a VICTOR formula that is designed specifically for the nutritional needs of your dog.”

Each ingredient chosen for VICTOR formulas is carefully selected to serve a specific purpose and foster a healthy, active life. Tractor Supply customers can rely on the quality of the product as VICTOR tests their kibble multiple times a day through various stages in the production process as part of their quality management and food safety programs.

“VICTOR’s history is rooted in creating super premium pet food at a common-sense value,” said Greg Cyr, CEO and President of Mid America Pet Food, the producer of VICTOR. “We see this as a natural partnership for us, and we’re very excited to be bringing VICTOR to Tractor Supply as we look to help support the loyal companion that’s always by your side through high-quality nutrition you can feel good about.”

To learn more about VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food and other pet items at Tractor Supply, please visit TractorSupply.com/Pet

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on

About VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

Founded in 2007, Mid America Pet Food produces VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) and Eagle Mountain Pet Food (Eagle Mountain). Based in East Texas, both brands offer reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value. VICTOR’s super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about Mid America Pet Food, VICTOR, and Eagle Mountain is available at www.mapf.com, www.victorpetfood.com and www.eaglemountainpetfood.com.

