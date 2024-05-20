Rural lifestyle retailer makes contributions to American Red Cross, STAR Fund of Texas and local nonprofits following tornado outbreak and widespread flooding

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation have taken action to provide support in the wake of deadly storms across the U.S. The funding will support communities that were particularly hard-hit across Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has donated $100,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief to assist residents in affected areas, and an additional $50,000 to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund to support Texas farmers, ranchers, producers and agribusiness owners impacted by recent severe weather.

Tractor Supply stores in affected areas have also distributed gift cards to local organizations and shelters to purchase supplies such as pet and animal products, tools, tarps, gloves, generators and more. Team Members are helping their neighbors however possible, whether that means ensuring stores are well-stocked with emergency supplies, making those supplies more accessible or simply being available for support.

“When disaster strikes, our first thoughts are always of our many friends and neighbors in these communities,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “It is our privilege to contribute to these relief organizations and offer on-the-ground support whenever possible to help these communities recover and rebuild.”

Additionally, a portion of funds raised during the Tractor Supply and Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Relief for Rescues fundraiser has been allocated to help animal shelters in hard-hit areas. In partnership with Greater Good Charities, the Relief For Rescues Fund has also provided families with pets in Texas and Oklahoma with pet food and wellness vaccines.

From May 6-10, an estimated 125 tornadoes were reported across the U.S., accompanied by high winds, rain and hail across the Plains, the Midwest and the Southeast. As many as 440 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping people affected by the tornadoes and flooding, assisting with shelter, meals and snacks, health services and relief supplies.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves, please visit TractorSupply.com/Community.

