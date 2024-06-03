Retailer opened first Garden Center in 2020; will reach more than 600 locations by year’s end

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has opened its 500th Garden Center location in Lowell, Indiana. The company opened its first Garden Center in Rome, Georgia, on July 28, 2020. To date, Tractor Supply operates Garden Centers in 41 states and plans to open more than 100 Garden Centers by the close of 2024.

Tractor Supply began outfitting selected new stores with Garden Centers and adding them to existing stores as part of its Project Fusion store format initiative in 2020. Each Garden Center provides, on average, 3,000 to 4,000 square feet of additional sales space with a focus on live goods, including fruit trees, herbs, vegetables and seasonal items.

“From beginners to pros, new customers to loyal shoppers, our customers have loved having greater depth and variety in our Lawn and Garden category,” said Seth Estep, chief merchandising officer at Tractor Supply. “We saw interest in gardening spike during the pandemic and it continues to blossom, and we look forward to continuing to support our customers through our Garden Centers as they tend to their lawns, gardens and yards.”

Garden Centers also feature top-tier products from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as options for outdoor living, grilling, seasonal décor and more. While Garden Centers provide greater depth and variety, all Tractor Supply store locations offer the essentials to start and maintain a garden.

Gardening is a popular activity for Tractor Supply customers, with nearly three out of four planning to grow or maintain a garden this year. The most common items planted are vegetables and flowers. And the hobby continues to grow in popularity, with around 20 percent of customers who say they are new to gardening, and have had a garden for five years or less.

To celebrate 500 Garden Center locations, Tractor Supply is hosting a nationwide Garden Giveaway Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive a prize pack of Garden Center favorites, valued at more than $5,000. Prizes include a Toro zero-turn mower, planters, hand tools, a pressure washer, a $500 gift card and more. Customers can enter at www.tractorsupply.com/socialcontest from June 3-23. One winner will be chosen at random. Additionally, Tractor Supply is supporting the local community in Lowell, Indiana by supporting a beautification project at Moose Park with plants and supplies. The park has been closed for renovations after being destroyed by fire.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of March 30, 2024, the Company operated 2,233 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of March 30, 2024, the Company operated 202 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

