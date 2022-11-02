Tractor Supply Honors Military Veterans and Active Service Members With Annual Veterans Day Discount

All Active and Former Military Members and Their Dependents are Eligible for In-Store Discount on Nov. 11

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will honor active and former military members and their dependents with a 15% discount in stores nationwide in honor of Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, all service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for the promotion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005702/en/

Tractor Supply Store Front (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our military service members and their families have made great sacrifices to keep us safe and free,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. “The Veterans Day discount is just one small gesture we can make to show our appreciation for our countries heroes every year.”

Tractor Supply thanks and supports the nation’s military members for their service in various ways throughout the year. Since 2018, Tractor Supply has been a partner to the Farmer Veteran Coalition helping military veteran farmers grow their agricultural businesses. This year, the Tractor Supply and the Tractor Supply Foundation made a $100,000 commitment in support of military veterans and owners of agricultural operations that include beekeeping, sustainable gardening, animal care, medicinal crop cultivation and more. To date, the partnership has provided grants to more than 260 veterans nationwide.

As a primary area of corporate giving, Tractor Supply supports military service members through partnerships with various groups such as Dogs on Deployment, Paws4Vets and more. Additionally, the Tractor Supply Foundation gave $50,000 to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, an organization that provides veterans and their families with resources focused on transition, employment, housing, benefits, peer engagement, volunteerism and connection to the community. The Tractor Supply Foundation also supported Folds of Honor with a $50,000 donation, a group offering educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

The Veterans Day discount will be available on all in-store purchases at Tractor Supply locations nationwide on Friday, Nov. 11. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s ongoing support of active and former military members and their families, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram or visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005702/en/