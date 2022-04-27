Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tractor Supply Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
205.30 USD   -0.28%
Tractor Supply Kicks Off Spring Paper Clover Campaign in Support of 4-H Youth

04/27/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paper Clover donations will support leadership opportunities for thousands of 4-H kids and teens nationwide

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), in partnership with National 4-H Council, is kicking off its 12th Paper Clover campaign, a bi-annual fundraiser that generates millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth. Donations from the campaign will strengthen educational programs and provide students with the opportunity to engage in enriching camps, conferences and community projects in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006076/en/

4-H youth group photo (Photo: Business Wire)

4-H youth group photo (Photo: Business Wire)

From April 27 – May 8, customers can purchase a paper clover at checkout in stores nationwide or online at TractorSupply.com. For the third consecutive year, any donations made on a TSC Personal Credit Card will be matched by Tractor Supply. All funds raised will directly benefit Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program which supports kids and teens with 90 percent of donations supporting youth in the state in which it was collected, and the remaining 10 percent supporting national 4-H programming.

“Tractor Supply customers and Team Members continue to be strong supporters of the 4-H Paper Clover campaign. Their ongoing generosity impacts more than 125,000 children nationwide, providing 4-H members with the opportunity to access the hands-on experiences needed for a successful future,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Last year’s campaign exceeded all our fundraising expectations and broke a record for the program. We are so excited to see our Team Members and customers continue to support the children in our local communities in such a meaningful way.”

“For more than 100 years, 4-H has believed in the power of young people and their ability to lead and improve the world,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Our partnership with Tractor Supply creates thousands of opportunities for youth across the country to find their spark and learn-by-doing while building life skills such as leadership and resiliency to help them thrive today and tomorrow.”

Since inception, Tractor Supply and 4-H have raised more than $17 million through the Paper Clover campaign. Last fall’s campaign alone raised more than $1.3 million.

For more information on Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover campaign in support of 4-H youth, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H. To learn more about 4-H programs, visit www.4-H.org.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About 4‑H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than three thousand local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
