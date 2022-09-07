Tractor Supply Kicks off Its Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate America's Love of Pets

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the return of its annual Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event, presented by Seresto, and Rescue Your Rescue contest.

Highlights of Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Week include the following:

Seresto, the maker of flea and tick treatments for dogs, is teaming up to host the PAW event, which is set for Sept. 6-11.

Stores nationwide will team up with local shelters and rescue groups to host pet adoption events Sept. 10.

Tractor Supply and Canidae will host a Rescue Your Rescue Contest, awarding more than $100,000 to local shelters.

Contest, awarding more than $100,000 to local shelters. Tractor Supply will partner with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation to host pet supply drives at all stores nationwide, encouraging customers to drop off or donate new pet supplies including food, toys, cleaning and grooming tools and pet accessories at any local store. Tractor Supply will donate all the items collected to local shelters and rescues after the event concludes.

“At Tractor Supply, we love our pets. We want to do our part to help provide orphaned dogs and cats with much needed food donations. Our Pet Appreciation Week provides an opportunity to support local rescue organizations,” said Kyle Murphy, Vice President Divisional Merchandising Manager of Pet at Tractor Supply. “This event allows us to spotlight shelters and provide them with the resources they desperately need while engaging our neighbors in support of our four-legged family members.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Rescue Your Rescue contest, which invites customers to nominate their favorite animal shelters and rescue agencies for a chance to win $25,000 each. Nominations can be made at TractorSupply.com/RescueYourRescue beginning today. Voting for the top 25 nominated shelters will be held October 10-16, and four winners will be announced at the end of October.

“Canidae is proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this program and admires the important work these rescues are doing,” said Courtney Scott, Senior Director of Brand at Canidae. “Working with like-minded companies like Tractor Supply is an important part of our never-ending mission of goodness for pets and our planet.”

Leashed, friendly pets are welcome in Tractor Supply stores all year round. Many store locations also host onsite PetVet clinics for wellness and preventive veterinary care needs and offer pet wash stations with professional grade grooming equipment and high-quality grooming products. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

