Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that applications are open for its “Growing Life Out Here” Open Buying Days event. Building on the company’s commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering innovation in rural communities, the event aims to connect business owners with an opportunity to become a supplier for Tractor Supply and add to the company’s diverse product offerings.

“Growing Life Out Here” Open Buying Days are open to individuals and businesses nationwide. The event seeks to uncover unique products that align with Tractor Supply’s purpose – to help customers as they live Life Out Here. Product categories include lawn and garden, pet and animal products, fencing, hardware and tool, clothing and footwear and home décor, among others.

Participants will have the chance to present their products to leaders and experts on Tractor Supply’s merchandising team, who will evaluate the submissions based on various criteria, including innovation, quality, market fit and potential impact on rural communities.

Interested business owners can apply at https://www.rangeme.com/growinglifeouthere. Submissions will be accepted until September 5th. Applicants must meet Tractor Supply’s supplier requirements, including completion of due diligence and agreement during the application process. Accepted applications will be invited to pitch their product(s) to the Tractor Supply team during a virtual event on November 2, 2023.

For updates and more information about the “Growing Life Out Here” Open Buying Days event and becoming a Tractor Supply supplier, visit the Vendor Center.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

