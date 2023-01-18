Tractor Supply Opens New Distribution Center in Navarre, Ohio

Facility Will Bring 500 Full-Time Jobs to the Region

Distribution Center Will Support Company’s Continued Growth, Enhance Legendary Service Provided to Customers and Strengthen Its Commitment to Renewable Energy

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., announced today the grand opening of its newest and largest distribution center, located in Navarre, Ohio. Tractor Supply executives and Team Members, along with local elected officials, community leaders and neighbors, celebrated the occasion today at a grand opening event.

The Navarre facility will support the company’s continued growth and expansion in the U.S., and represents its first distribution center to open since 2018. Since that time, the company has grown its net sales by more than 70 percent. In 2022, Tractor Supply achieved several major milestones in its history, surpassing more than 2,100 Tractor Supply stores nationwide and 50,000 Team Members. Tractor Supply ranks 294 on the list of Fortune 500 companies.

“The opening of our state-of-the-art distribution center in Navarre is an exciting milestone for Tractor Supply,” said Colin Yankee, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Tractor Supply. “Our distribution centers are an essential part of our operations, keeping our stores stocked with everything our customers need for Life Out Here, and delivering online orders directly to our customers. The Navarre facility will not only allow us to better serve our growing customer base in the Ohio and Upper Midwest regions, it will bring 500 additional jobs to the Stark County area. We look forward to being a part of and investing in this community.”

In addition to the official “pallet-cutting” that marked the opening of the facility, Tractor Supply demonstrated its investment in the local community by presenting donations to several local organizations, including Stark County 4-H Youth Development Program, Boys & Girls Club of Massillon and R.G. Drage Career Center FFA.

“Congratulations to Tractor Supply Company on the opening of its newest distribution center in Navarre,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio appreciates the company’s investment in jobs and the northeast Ohio community. We look forward to Tractor Supply’s continued growth and success and we are excited about what this economic development project will bring to the region.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Tractor Supply as the newest member of the Navarre community,” said Mayor Robert Benson, Village of Navarre. “In my 28 years as mayor, this is by far one of the largest projects to come to our area, and we are so appreciative of the collaboration and positive economic impact this new distribution center is making and will continue to make for years to come.”

The Navarre distribution center will serve about 250 stores and fill e-commerce orders for online customers in Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and other parts of the Upper Midwest region. Construction on the 900,000 square-foot building began in May 2021 and was completed in December 2022.

The distribution center is the first Tractor Supply facility built to LEED Gold® standards. It features a rooftop solar array system consisting of more than 10,000 solar panels that will produce five megawatts of electricity per year. This is enough to meet the entire building’s electricity needs while reducing its carbon footprint by approximately 4,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. The facility will also utilize electric fork trucks powered by lithium-ion batteries to pick and move inventory. Tractor Supply is working toward achieving net zero emissions across all its operations by 2040.

The company’s ninth distribution center sits on 117 acres of property and is equidistant from its existing distribution centers in Hagerstown, Maryland and Pendleton, Indiana. Navarre began receiving product in early December and will begin shipping in February 2023.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

