Tractor Supply Raises $1,004,920 for Grants for Growing

Customer and Team Member donations support FFA student-led agricultural projects

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the results of its eighth annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. Customers and Team Members generated a total of $1,004,920 through the purchase of FFA paper emblems at checkout. The funds raised will be used to support student-led agricultural projects run by FFA chapters across the country.

“Agricultural education is incredibly important to us at Tractor Supply, as it shapes the lives and hearts of our young people as they learn about, live and carry on Life Out Here,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply Company. “It means a lot that we are able to support FFA and their transformative ag education programs through our annual Grants for Growing fundraiser, and this year's fundraiser was the best yet! We're deeply grateful to our customers and Team Members for their generosity as we lift up this next generation of ag lovers and leaders."

The grants are used to support three FFA programs: Grow your Classroom, Grow your Chapter and Grow your Ag Awareness. This year’s Grants for Growing fundraiser was held during National FFA Week in mid-February. The collected donations will fund grants up to $5,000 for projects in the same state where the donation was made. Last year, winning FFA chapters used their grants for projects including a high school greenhouse, materials to protect animals from historically low temperatures and fencing to protect crops from unwanted wildlife.

To receive grant funding, FFA advisors can submit applications at www.FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing. Submissions must include a detailed proposal for a project that supports the development of future agricultural leaders and the larger community. Winners will be announced on Aug. 1.

This year’s donation comes on the heels of a record $1,129,653 in 2022, bringing Tractor Supply’s total contribution to the National FFA Organization to $17 million. Tractor Supply has awarded 1,573 grants impacting nearly 164,000 students through Grants for Growing.

In addition to Grants for Growing, Tractor Supply supports FFA through its annual T-shirt fundraiser to benefit Living to Serve, Alumni Legacy Grants, New Farmers of America Archives and Give the Gift of Blue programs. In 2022, Tractor Supply announced a $5 million commitment to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.

For more details on Grants for Growing and other FFA programs, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA. To see the latest on applicants and winners, visit Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 85 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

