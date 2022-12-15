Tractor Supply Releases 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report

Third Annual Report Details Company’s Strategy to Mitigate and Address Climate-Related Risk

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today released its 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) report. For the third consecutive year, the report is aligned with the TCFD’s recommendations for climate disclosure and includes information on Tractor Supply’s operations structured around four thematic areas: governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets. Tractor Supply has set absolute carbon reduction targets to reduce emissions from its operations of 20% by 2025 and 50% by 2030, with the ultimate goal of achieving net zero emissions across all operations by 2040.

“This year marks our third consecutive TCFD report, representing the latest example of how we have integrated climate-related considerations into Tractor Supply’s growth strategy and risk management framework,” said Hal Lawton, president and chief executive officer of Tractor Supply. “We remain committed to transparent, forward-thinking stewardship to preserve Life Out Here for future generations. Our TCFD report details the progress we have made on our purpose-driven efforts to evaluate and implement policies, programs and projects that benefit all stakeholders.”

In line with the TCFD guidance, the Company has taken steps over the past year to progress its environmental stewardship, including:

Commemorated Earth Week by releasing the Company’s most comprehensive environmental, social and governance report, “Stewards of Life Out Here”

Announced a new water conservation goal, to conserve 25 million gallons of water by 2025

Constructed a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio to be LEED® Gold certified, set to begin operations in Q1 2023

Joined the Sustainability Consortium, an independent organization of diverse global participants that work collaboratively to improve consumer product sustainability

Announced partnerships with Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited to fund projects aimed at land conservation, wetland restoration and tree-planting efforts

In the TCFD report, the Company discusses its approach to evaluating and managing climate change risks and identifying opportunities following the recommendations of the TCFD. The report focuses on the Company's efforts to transparently measure and share climate-related risks, opportunities, goals and progress.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Stewardship efforts and view the TCFD Report, visit www.Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Stewardship.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

