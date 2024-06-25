Provides wide-ranging benefits and recognition for Hometown Heroes including top tier membership in Neighbor’s Club loyalty program and Hero Holiday discounts Donates $1 million to military and first responder causes Announces Hometown Heroes spotlight series

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of its new Hometown Heroes program recognizing military service members, veterans and first responders including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply have long supported Hometown Heroes through donations, semiannual discounts, designated parking spots at stores, volunteer activities and through the company’s support of Team Members who are veterans. Hometown Heroes brings together the company’s longstanding support for the selfless men and women who serve America under one banner; a highlight of the program is a Hometown Heroes benefit as part of the Neighbor’s Club loyalty program.

Tractor Supply salutes America’s military service members, veterans and first responders with launch of Hometown Heroes program (Photo: Business Wire)

To recognize the launch of the Hometown Heroes program, Tractor Supply and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation are donating $1 million to organizations that support Hometown Heroes. In addition, the company is introducing a Hometown Heroes spotlight series to highlight customers and Team Members who embody the spirit of being Hometown Heroes.

“As a veteran and the son of a police officer, I deeply appreciate Tractor Supply’s dedication to honoring the heroes who bravely serve our country and our communities—those who volunteer to protect us and ensure our safety,” said Colin Yankee, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. “With many military service members, veterans and first responders as our customers and Team Members, our Hometown Heroes program allows us to express our gratitude to these heroes for their selfless commitment and dedication.”

Neighbor’s Club Hometown Heroes Benefit

The new Hometown Heroes Neighbor’s Club benefit honors military service members, veterans and first responders every day of the year at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply. Benefits include:

Automatic top tier Preferred Plus Neighbor status, which includes: 2% back on purchases every day Free shipping on orders over $29 Free same-day delivery twice per quarter Free trailer rentals twice per quarter Additional special gifts and rewards

5% off coupon each quarter

Discount on Hero Holidays (Fourth of July, First Responders Day, Veterans Day)

Designated parking spots at stores for Hometown Heroes

Hometown Heroes is one of the few recognition programs that provides everyday savings to military service members, veterans and first responders with no limit on total savings and no brand exclusions. To enjoy Hometown Heroes everyday benefits, participants simply join Neighbor’s Club and verify their status through ID.me.

Donation to Military and First Responder Causes

On June 26, Tractor Supply and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will share details about the retailer’s $1 million donation across 10 organizations supporting military service members, veterans and first responders. Building on the company’s longstanding support for this community, this gift reinforces and prioritizes Tractor Supply’s charitable donations to Hometown Heroes causes.

The company is also launching a Hometown Heroes spotlight series that showcases customers and Team Members who exemplify the spirit of Hometown Heroes. A donation will be made in honor of every hero featured.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s efforts to support military service members, veterans and first responders, visit TractorSupply.com/honoringheroes.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of March 30, 2024, the Company operated 2,233 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of March 30, 2024, the Company operated 202 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals, preserving land for future generations and supporting Hometown Heroes. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Foundation.

