Tractor Supply : Stewards of Life Out Here report

A Message from Hal Lawton

If you spend much time at Tractor Supply-whether in our stores, our distribution centers or our store support center -sooner or later you'll hear people talking about "Life Out Here."

They're not just talking about a place. They're talking about a way of life and living - a self-reliant lifestyle and the genuine, authentic way that people share "Life Out Here" with families, friends and loved ones.

We help our Team Members, customers and communities pursue "Life Out Here" by living our Mission and Values every day, and byembedding sustainability in every aspect of our business. We believe we have a responsibility to live up to and maintain sustainability in all areas-from the way we treat our 46,000 Team Members to the way we tread lightly on the land.

Tractor Supply has a longstanding commitment to sustainability. Our Stewardship Program has been an evolving journey over the past 14 years, in which we have viewed sustainability as a process of continuous improvement, driving positive environmental and social change within our company and our communities.

In 2021, we continued to focus on driving positive change, most notably by advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for our team members and communities, and by announcing bold new environmental targets.

We aim to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for our Team Members, customers, suppliers and communities. This year, we established comprehensive ﬁve-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals to support and advance underrepresented groups across our stakeholders:

• Double the number of stores where Team Members mirror the communities they serve,

• Increase People of Color at the manager level and above by 50%,

• Increase spending with diverse suppliers by 35% and

• Increase commitment to funding programs and education for Black and African Americans by 30%.

We are also proud of the actions we've taken to position ourselves as a retail leader in addressing climate change, helping to build a regenerative future by helping farmers, ranchers, and all those who enjoy living a rural lifestyle across the US succeed in their efforts topositively impact the land, air and water. In 2021 we set our boldest targets yet: committing to net zero emissions by 2040. To meet this goal, we will continue to increase our renewable energy use, invest in cleaner technologies, and design both our stores and distribution centers to maximize energy efﬁciency.

While we're proud of the steps we've taken in 2021, we recognize that this is a journey. That's why we are establishing a new water goal of reducing our company-wide absolute water footprint by 25 million gallons by 2025. Tractor Supply ﬁrmly believes in the importance of managing water sustainably and putting in the forethought and effort to build a better tomorrow for Life Out Here. This new goal is a key milestone in our sustainable journey, and is another reﬂection of our core Mission and Values coming to life and commitment to doing the right thing for our customers and the communities we call home.

We are passionate about Life Out Here, and we respectfully take on the duties and obligations that are required to truly be Stewards of Life Out Here - both now and in the future.

I invite you to read through this report and learn about the progress we have made on our sustainability journey.

Hal Lawton

About this Report

In this report, we share our approach to our business and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts-including the disclosure of metrics aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). We also discuss how Tractor Supply helps support the achievement of certain UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including issuing a separate Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report annually. But more than anything, this report aims to tell the story of our unique approach to retailing and being Stewards of Life Out Here. The story of how we share a lifestyle with our customers and understand our responsibility to protect that lifestyle and the resources on which it relies. The story of our belief that, as an organization, our actions at any level have an enduring impact on our world. And especially the story of how, at Tractor Supply, living sustainably begins with our Team Members and customers and carries through to our leadership. It's an essential part of the fabric of our company culture.

This report covers the period December 27, 2020 through December 25, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. We offer an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle.

With more than 46,000 Team Members, we leverage our physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 25, 2021, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app, and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

We care about pets, too.

We also own and operate Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 25, 2021, we operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Our Mission and Values

Back in 1938, Tractor Supply's founders started a mail-order catalog that turned into the kind of store they themselves would like to patronize. A store stocked with quality products and everyday low prices. Products that were not only a good value, but that suited their rural lifestyle. Along the way, they showed their respect for the land by treading on it lightly. And they showed their respect for each other by treating folks the way they would want to be treated.

Soon it became clear that the growing group of stores needed to deﬁne what it stood for. The early leaders crafted a mission statement that would guide their young store like a north star: Work hard, have fun and make money by providing legendary service and great products at everyday low prices.

Today we support this Mission with ten Values- ethics, respect, balance, winning attitude, communication, development, teamwork, change, initiative and accountability. These values drive every business decision we make and guide the way we interact with our Team Members and customers.

Driven by our commitment to our company's Mission and Values, we continue to execute on our purpose-driven ESG efforts by evaluating and implementing policies, programs and projects that beneﬁt all stakeholders.

Our Mission and Values are the "secret sauce" to our success because of the way they empower our Team Members and drive Tractor Supply's future as a destination for customers who love Life Out Here.