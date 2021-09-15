Log in
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
Tractor Supply : Supports Future of Agriculture by Joining U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action

09/15/2021 | 10:06am EDT
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has joined U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA). The Company is also endorsing USFRA’s Decade of Ag Vision.

“As the largest rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply recognizes and supports the important role that farmers and ranchers play across key issues like food security, environmental sustainability and the economic vitality of our communities. We are honored to be joining USFRA and their commitment to driving positive environmental and social change for a more sustainable future,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tractor Supply is the first retailer to join the more than 200 leaders in the food, agriculture, science and technology industries as part of USFRA. USFRA is working to elevate food and agriculture as the primary solution for sustainability – positioning farmers and ranchers as key change agents in this important work.

The Company also endorses USFRA’s Decade of Ag Vision along with more than 100 organizations across the food and farming industry to create a more resilient, restorative, economically viable and climate-smart agricultural system that produces abundant and nutritious food, natural fiber and clean energy for a sustainable and vibrant future across the United States.

“As the secretariat for the Decade of Ag movement, we thank Tractor Supply Company for its leadership, sharing a 2030 vision of success for the food and ag sector,” said USFRA Chief Executive Officer Erin Fitzgerald. “This moment requires unprecedented collaboration across the value chain, and we are proud to welcome Tractor Supply Company as the first retailer to endorse the Decade of Ag vision. They have a long and successful history of working with and lifting up U.S. farmers and ranchers throughout the United States, which is why USFRA is thrilled to welcome the support of the organization as a partner in action.”

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s ESG and advocacy work, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/ESG.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 145 M - -
Net income 2021 917 M - -
Net Debt 2021 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 23 469 M 23 469 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 30 500
Free-Float 64,5%
Managers and Directors
Harry A. Lawton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt D. Barton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Cynthia Todd Jamison Chairman
Robert D. Mills EVP, Chief Technology Digital & Strategy Officer
Carey Hartkopf Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY43.75%23 469
NEXT PLC12.67%14 153
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY22.38%6 789
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC38.59%5 121
DUFRY AG-16.77%4 568
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.58.19%3 960