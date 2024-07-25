Supplemental
Financial
Presentation
July 25, 2024
Thank You
to the Team!
Net SalesComp Sales
+1.5%
$4.25B
$4.18B
2.5%
-0.5%
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Strength in Seasonal Categories including Big Ticket
Comparable Ticket Increase of 0.1%
Comparable Transactions Decline of 0.6%
C.U.E. in line with Expectations with Unit Growth offset by AUR Pressure
Q2 2024
Gross Margin
as a % of net sales
+43 bps Expansion
36.6%
36.2%
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Key Drivers
Lower Transportation Costs
Disciplined Product Cost Management
Ongoing Execution of Everyday
Low Price Strategy
Q2 2024
SG&A Expenses
as a % of net sales
-58 bps Deleverage
23.4%
22.8%
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Key Drivers
Deleverage Primarily Attributed
to Planned Growth Initiatives
- Maumelle DC Start-Up -
- Higher Depreciation -
Fixed Cost Deleverage
Profitability
Operating
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Margin
+0.9%
+2.6%
-15 bps
$425 M
$3.93
13.4%
13.2%
$421 M
$3.83
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2024
6
Q2 2024
Launched Hometown Heroes for Veterans, Active Duty and First Responders
Celebrated Grand Opening of 10th and Largest Distribution Center in Maumelle, AR
Achieved Milestone 500th Garden Center
Recognized for
Excellence in
Customer Service
$1 Million Donated to Ten Charities Supporting
Active Duty, Veterans and First Responders
Serving
Over $1.3 Millon Donated for 4-H in Paper Clover Campaign
Q2 2024
8
Updated
2024 Guidance
Net Sales
$14.8B to $15.0B
Comparable Store Sales
(0.5%) to +1.0%
Operating Margin Rate
9.8% to 10.1%
Net Income
$1.08B to $1.12B
Diluted Earnings
$10.00 to $10.40
Per Share
Deliver Legendary
Customer Experiences
Advance Our
ONETractor Capabilities
Operate the Tractor Way
Go the Country Mile
for Our Team
Generate Healthy
Shareholder Return
