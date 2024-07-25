Supplemental

Financial

Presentation

July 25, 2024

Thank You

to the Team!

Net SalesComp Sales

+1.5%

$4.25B

$4.18B

2.5%

-0.5%

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Strength in Seasonal Categories including Big Ticket

Comparable Ticket Increase of 0.1%

Comparable Transactions Decline of 0.6%

C.U.E. in line with Expectations with Unit Growth offset by AUR Pressure

Q2 2024

Gross Margin

as a % of net sales

+43 bps Expansion

36.6%

36.2%

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Key Drivers

Lower Transportation Costs

Disciplined Product Cost Management

Ongoing Execution of Everyday

Low Price Strategy

Q2 2024

SG&A Expenses

as a % of net sales

-58 bps Deleverage

23.4%

22.8%

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Key Drivers

Deleverage Primarily Attributed

to Planned Growth Initiatives

- Maumelle DC Start-Up -

- Higher Depreciation -

Fixed Cost Deleverage

Profitability

Operating

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Margin

+0.9%

+2.6%

-15 bps

$425 M

$3.93

13.4%

13.2%

$421 M

$3.83

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2024

Launched Hometown Heroes for Veterans, Active Duty and First Responders

Celebrated Grand Opening of 10th and Largest Distribution Center in Maumelle, AR

Achieved Milestone 500th Garden Center

Recognized for

Excellence in

Customer Service

$1 Million Donated to Ten Charities Supporting

Active Duty, Veterans and First Responders

Serving

Over $1.3 Millon Donated for 4-H in Paper Clover Campaign

Q2 2024

Updated

2024 Guidance

Net Sales

$14.8B to $15.0B

Comparable Store Sales

(0.5%) to +1.0%

Operating Margin Rate

9.8% to 10.1%

Net Income

$1.08B to $1.12B

Diluted Earnings

$10.00 to $10.40

Per Share

Deliver Legendary

Customer Experiences

Advance Our

ONETractor Capabilities

Operate the Tractor Way

Go the Country Mile

for Our Team

Generate Healthy

Shareholder Return

