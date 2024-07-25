Tractor Supply Company is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - equine, livestock and pet products (47%): items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; - hardware, tools, truck and towing products (21%); - seasonal products (21%): including lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; - work and recreational clothing and footwear (7%); - maintenance products for agricultural use (4%). At the end of 2020, the group had 2,105 stores located in the United States, under the names Tractor Supply and Del's Feed & Farm Supply (1,923) and Petsense (182).