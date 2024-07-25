Quarterly
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 2024
"We are pleased with our second quarter EPS results that were in line with our outlook. My sincere appreciation goes out to our more than 50,000 Team Members for living our Mission and Values every day as we focus on taking care of our customers and each other. The team continued to execute extremely well, upholding the high standards we set for ourselves every day. At the halfway point of the year, we have made significant progress on our Life Out Here strategy. We continue to create more separation between us and our competition, thanks to our Team Members and the meaningful relationships they have with our customers. We are confident that we have the right plans in place to win with our customers given the strength of our second half operational initiatives. We remain excited about the significant market share growth opportunities ahead of us as we focus on the continued creation of long-term
value for our shareholders."
Hal Lawton
President & Chief Executive Officer
Financial
HIGHLIGHTS
+1.5%
(0.5%)
Net Sales Growth
Comparable
Store Sales
(0.6%)
+0.1%
Comp Transactions
Comp Ticket
$3.93
Positive
Diluted EPS
Seasonal Sales
Including Big Ticket
Operational
HIGHLIGHTS
Launch of
Hometown Heroes
Grand Opening of
Maumelle Distribution Center
Opening of
500th Garden Center
Customer Service Awards
Serving
LIFE OUT HERE
$1 Million Donated
More than $1.3
to Charities
Supporting Military
Million Raised for
Service Members,
4-H through Paper
Veterans and First
Clover Campaign
Responders
Deliver Legendary Customer Experiences
Advance Our ONETractor Capabilities
Operate the Tractor Way
Go the Country Mile for Our Team
Generate Healthy Shareholder Return
