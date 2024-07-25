Quarterly

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2024

"We are pleased with our second quarter EPS results that were in line with our outlook. My sincere appreciation goes out to our more than 50,000 Team Members for living our Mission and Values every day as we focus on taking care of our customers and each other. The team continued to execute extremely well, upholding the high standards we set for ourselves every day. At the halfway point of the year, we have made significant progress on our Life Out Here strategy. We continue to create more separation between us and our competition, thanks to our Team Members and the meaningful relationships they have with our customers. We are confident that we have the right plans in place to win with our customers given the strength of our second half operational initiatives. We remain excited about the significant market share growth opportunities ahead of us as we focus on the continued creation of long-term

value for our shareholders."

Hal Lawton

President & Chief Executive Officer

Financial

HIGHLIGHTS

+1.5% (0.5%) Net Sales Growth Comparable Store Sales

(0.6%) +0.1% Comp Transactions Comp Ticket

$3.93 Positive Diluted EPS Seasonal Sales Including Big Ticket

Operational

HIGHLIGHTS

Launch of

Hometown Heroes

Grand Opening of

Maumelle Distribution Center

Opening of

500th Garden Center

Customer Service Awards

Serving

LIFE OUT HERE

$1 Million Donated More than $1.3 to Charities Supporting Military Million Raised for Service Members, 4-H through Paper Veterans and First Clover Campaign Responders

Deliver Legendary Customer Experiences

Advance Our ONETractor Capabilities

Operate the Tractor Way

Go the Country Mile for Our Team

Generate Healthy Shareholder Return