Enhancements include better recognition, more rewards, more relevant offers and a new “heroes” benefit to launch in mid-2024

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced enhancements to its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program. Starting this month, more than 30 million Neighbor’s Club members will receive rewards faster and enjoy easier tier qualification, among other benefits. Tractor Supply will also offer active military, veterans and first responders special benefits starting later this summer.

Neighbor’s Club enhancements include:

Better recognition: Members earn Preferred status with a new, lower annual spending level of $500 in the calendar year (previously $1,000).

Members earn Preferred status with a new, lower annual spending level of $500 in the calendar year (previously $1,000). More rewards: Neighbors can now earn a reward with only 200 points (previously 500), so they receive benefits faster.

Neighbors can now earn a reward with only 200 points (previously 500), so they receive benefits faster. Improved relevance: Members will receive more personalized offers and tailored incentives and experiences based on their interests and shopping patterns.

Members will receive more personalized offers and tailored incentives and experiences based on their interests and shopping patterns. Honoring our heroes: Launching this summer, active military, veterans and first responders will receive immediate Preferred status, along with other benefits.

“Neighbor’s Club is such an important part of our connection with our customers – it’s one of the many ways we bring them value, while personalizing their shopping experiences and rewarding their loyalty,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “If Tractor Supply stands for one thing, it’s legendary service. These enhancements to Neighbor’s Club will build on and strengthen the incredible experience our Team Members create in our stores as we serve Life Out Here. We’re delighted to make it even easier and faster for customers to receive benefits, especially the heroes who serve our communities every day.”

Neighbor’s Club is a three-tier loyalty program available at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply, both online and in stores. Members accrue points for every dollar spent, with higher-tier members accumulating points at a faster rate; points can be redeemed for rewards, services and more. Since its relaunch in 2021, Neighbor’s Club is one of the largest and fastest-growing loyalty membership programs in retail and now represents more than three-quarters of sales for Tractor Supply.

In addition to these enhancements, Neighbor’s Club members with a Tractor Supply consumer credit card unlock all of the benefits of Preferred Plus status and earn 5% in rewards on purchases at Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply. Neighbor’s Club members can also earn rewards with a Tractor Supply Visa credit card for their purchases outside of Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply, with 3% in rewards on essentials like gas, groceries and veterinary services, and 1% in rewards on all other purchases.

NEW TIER QUALIFICATIONS

Tier Current Annual

Spend NEW

Annual Spend Neighbor $0-$999.99 $0-$499.99 Preferred $1,000-$1,999.99 $500-$1,999.99 Preferred Plus $2,000+ or TSC

credit card holder No change

TIER BENEFITS

Level Additional Benefits Neighbor = 1 point per dollar spent at any Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply location or online Birthday gift

Exclusive offers

Receipt-free returns Preferred Neighbor = 1.5 points per dollar spent at any Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply location or online Free same-day delivery

Full-day trailer rental once each quarter

Plus all the benefits of being a Neighbor Preferred Plus Neighbor = 2 points per dollar spent at any Tractor Supply or Petsense by Tractor Supply location or online Free same-day delivery

Full-day trailer rental twice each quarter

Free everyday standard shipping on qualifying orders

Plus all the benefits of being a Neighbor

To learn more about Neighbor’s Club, visit NeighborsClub.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305357032/en/