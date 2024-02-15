Proceeds from third annual Support the Trades fundraiser will enhance SkillsUSA's training programs for trade, technical and skilled service occupations

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand, today announced a $150,000 donation to SkillsUSA to support its work preparing students for in-demand careers in the skilled trades. Tractor Supply and Carhartt representatives presented the donation during SkillsUSA Week, a nationwide event that provides state associations, advisors and student members the opportunity to promote SkillsUSA programs and activities at the local and state levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215307711/en/

Tractor Supply and Carhartt Make $150,000 Donation to Support Skilled Workforce Development (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Support the Trades fundraiser, which aligns with our core values and commitment to supporting Life Out Here, has been impactful in so many ways. We are raising awareness around the critical need for more skilled workers, and at the same time raising funds for SkillsUSA, which is making huge strides in preparing the next generation of those workers,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “This year, we were thrilled to draw even more attention to their important work by presenting the donation during SkillsUSA Week, a time when the organization makes a concerted effort to raise its profile and the community it serves. As proud supporters of agriculture and trade education, we are honored to partner with Carhartt to champion their programming and help close the skills gap.”

Tractor Supply and Carhartt launched the Support the Trades fundraiser in 2021, with a portion of sales from the Carhartt-designed collection going toward SkillsUSA. This year’s August event included shirts, hats, knit caps and more.

“We’re proud to continue working alongside Tractor Supply in support of SkillsUSA’s mission to develop the workforce and attract students to careers in the skilled trades,” said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer for Carhartt. “Carhartt has a longstanding history and commitment to hardworking people in the skilled trades and we look forward to seeing the impact this donation will have on providing students the tools and resources they need to close the skills gap and make their own histories.”

For several years, headlines have focused on the shortage of qualified workers able to fill positions in the skilled trades, including the construction, manufacturing, transportation, service and healthcare sectors. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as of August 2023, there were 616,000 total manufacturing job openings. Further, as manufacturing becomes increasingly automated, some industries, such as those engaged in battery and semiconductor production, are expected to have even more jobs to fill over the next ten years. Electrical, mechanical and automation technicians; CNC machinists; welders and maintenance mechanics will be in especially high demand.

“SkillsUSA is incredibly thankful for Tractor Supply’s and Carhartt’s dedication to our organization and the impact of our mission on students across the nation,” said Jason Scales, chief operating officer at SkillsUSA. “This collaboration exemplifies the power of partnership, benefitting all involved and making progress toward closing the skilled workers gap.”

SkillsUSA students hone their hands-on skills against current industry standards in more than 130 occupational areas, from 3-D Animation to welding, while also developing transformative career-readiness skills. With Support the Trades funding, SkillsUSA can expand its reach and offer its training capabilities to even more students.

To learn more or to purchase Support the Trades merchandise, please visit https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/carhartt.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215307711/en/