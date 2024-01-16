Official TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY press release

Raising funds to help shelters and shelter pets recover from natural disasters

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, in partnership with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, announced today the second annual Relief for Rescues fundraising event. Now through January 21, customers can donate to the Relief for Rescues Fund during checkout at any Tractor Supply store location, online at TractorSupply.com or via the Tractor Supply mobile app. The fund provides critical support for shelter pets in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Tractor Supply Company and Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation announce second annual Relief for Rescues fundraising event. (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Tractor Supply, we're deeply committed to supporting our communities and caring for companion pets and animals. Partnering with Miranda and MuttNation in our Relief for Rescues fundraiser, now in its second year, makes a life-changing difference for shelter animals affected by natural disasters—a cause close to our hearts," said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "We're proud of what we've accomplished together with Miranda and look forward to what's to come through this partnership."

Funds raised during the 2023 Relief for Rescues event were distributed after the fires in Maui, Hawaii, tornadoes throughout Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as flooding in Sandusky, Ohio, California’s Central Valley, and Cumberland, Rhode Island.

“Helping shelters and shelter pets recover from a natural disaster is part of our MuttNation mission,” said Lambert. “Partnering with Tractor Supply Company stores across the country for our annual Relief for Rescues fundraiser, along with the support from the tens of thousands of animal-loving people who donate to our cause this week, allows us to provide critical assistance immediately both where and when it’s needed.”

This year’s Relief for Rescues fundraiser will coincide with Tractor Supply’s Pet Appreciation Days, which feature special deals on pet food, treats, toys and accessories, including MuttNation pet products, exclusively available at Tractor Supply. Tractor Supply has introduced several new MuttNation items for 2024, including a Southwest-inspired dog tent with travel bag, a cactus waste bag dispenser with a built-in light, a heavy-duty water and weather-resistant cement dog bowl and more. A percentage of all MuttNation sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate adoption of shelter pets.

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated since 2019 and together support MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, providing grants to animal shelters nationwide.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,198 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 30, 2023, the Company operated 195 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the US. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.

