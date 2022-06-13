Log in
    TSCO   US8923561067

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-06-13 am EDT
191.63 USD   -1.88%
Tractor Supply and Toro Team up for Exclusive Sweepstakes

06/13/2022 | 11:20am EDT
  • Prizes include fishing trip with Toro’s professional Major League Fishing angler and Toro outdoor equipment
  • Tractor Supply, known destination for zero-turn mowers, rolls out new White Glove Delivery option for Toro customers

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced an exclusive sweepstakes in partnership with The Toro Company, a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment. Beginning today, Tractor Supply customers can enter for a chance to win three different prizes, including a once-in-a-lifetime fishing trip with professional Major League Fishing Toro angler, Brent Chapman. The other prizes include a varying selection of Toro outdoor power equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005643/en/

Brent Chapman holding a fish. Cast your chance to win the fishing trip of a lifetime. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brent Chapman holding a fish. Cast your chance to win the fishing trip of a lifetime. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tractor Supply customers have a strong passion for the outdoors,” said Randall Dodds, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “This sweepstakes highlights the many Out Here hobbies Toro serves and we’re proud to feature them in our lineup of outdoor power equipment.”

Nearly half of all Major League Fishing fans are homeowners with acreage, and they are nearly twice as likely to own a riding lawn mower than the general population. This overlap shows the relevancy of the three-way promotion to the Out Here community.

One grand prize winner will be selected at random for a three-day getaway for two in the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York. The trip will include airfare, lodging, transportation, daily expense allowance, items from Toro and a fishing excursion with champion angler, Brent Chapman.

The second-prize winner will receive a Toro TimeMaster 30” Self-Propelled Mower, while the third-prize winner will take home a prize pack that includes a Toro 60V Blower, 60V Trimmer, and 60V Chainsaw. Customers can visit www.TractorSupply.com/socialcontest until July 4 to enter.

Tractor Supply stores carry a wide range of pro-inspired Toro items and supplies, like zero-turn mowers and oil and maintenance kits. After purchasing a Toro zero-turn on TractorSupply.com, customers can select the all-new White Glove Delivery option allowing customers to schedule delivery of a fully assembled, inspected and registered mower, as well as a tutorial on its features. Visit tractorsupply.com/toro to learn more about the legendary lineup and delivery options.

Toro is a hallmark brand within Tractor Supply’s zero-turn assortment, reinforcing the retailer as the official Zero-Turn Headquarters. Experienced Team Members can help customers find the right fit for all their mowing needs. To see the full lineup of zero-turn mowers or find a Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
