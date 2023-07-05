As part of Tractor Supply’s 85th anniversary celebration, $850,000 donation will fund grants to help farmers start, grow and sustain their farms and preserve agricultural lands.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Foundation announced today farmers can apply for one of 85 grants through a partnership with the American Farmland Trust (AFT).

From now through July 15, farmers can go to https://farmland.org/brighter-future/ to apply for a $10,000 grant to help improve farm viability, access farmland and adopt regenerative agricultural practices. Awards will be granted by late September.

Why It Matters:

According to the AFT: 40% of American farmland is owned by people 65 and older, while the number of beginning farmers and ranchers keeps falling. In the next 15 years, one-third of America’s farmland and ranchland will likely change hands, as current landowners age and sell. The land is most at risk of being converted to a non-agricultural use when it is sold.



The Back Story:

As part of its year-long 85 th anniversary celebration, Tractor Supply has made an $850,000 donation to support the AFT Brighter Future Fund .

The donation will provide 85 grants of $10,000 each. The grants aim to support historically underserved farmers or those who lack access to traditional funding methods. This is a flexible funding option that could make an impactful difference for a struggling or part-time farmer as they become stewards of the land.

Tractor Supply Company is committed to supporting agriculture and America’s farmers. This is one of its core focus pillars of corporate giving, along with supporting education, pets and companion animals, land and nature conservation, and community outreach.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company:

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the 2023 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About American Farmland Trust

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families. Learn more about AFT’s grantmaking and ways you can support at farmland.org/grantmaking.

