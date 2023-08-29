Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in two upcoming conferences:

2023 Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Date: September 12, 2023

Time: 8:15-8:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date: September 13, 2023

Time: 10-10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Both presentations will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com. In addition, the webcasts will be archived and available for viewing shortly after each presentation.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

