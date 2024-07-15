Announcement

Reconstitution of the Audit Committee

"TRADE ESTATES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY" (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) Νο 596/2014 of the European Parliament, Law 4706/2020, the legislation of the Capital Market, as well as the Athens Exchange Regulation as they are now in force, informs the investment community that following the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 14 June 2024, Mrs. Maria Theodoulidou of Ioannis was appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee (third person, non-member of the Board of Directors, not independent of the controlled entity within the meaning of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020) in replacement of the resigned Mr. Dimitrios Valachis of Efstratios, who was a third person, non-member of the Board of Directors, not independent of the controlled entity within the meaning of Article 9 of Law 4706/2020 in the composition of the Committee, in the capacity of non-independent of the controlled entity, within the meaning of the above article. The new member of the Audit Committee had already been provisionally appointed at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on May 16, 2024, while at the meeting of the Audit Committee on May 23, 2024, the Committee was reconstituted as a body, with the following composition:

Alexios Pilavios of Andreas, Non-Executive Member of the BoD, Chairman of the Audit Committee Anastasia Martseki of Michail, Non-Executive Member of the BoD, Member of the Audit Committee Maria Theodoulidou of Ioannis, Third Member, non-member of the BoD, Member of the

Audit Committee

The term of office of the Independent Audit Committee shall continue to be identical to the corresponding term of the current Board of Directors.

