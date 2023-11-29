Trade Window Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 3 million compared to NZD 2.41 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 3 million compared to NZD 2.68 million a year ago.

Net loss was NZD 4.77 million compared to NZD 7.06 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.04 compared to NZD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.04 compared to NZD 0.07 a year ago.