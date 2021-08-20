Advertiser Spotlight: bonprix

Hi, my name is Karl Stenzel and I have been working at bonprix for more than two years now. bonprix is a successful international fashion retailer in the Otto Group based in Hamburg, Germany. With our five in-house brands and new collections every month, bonprix was able to grow to one of Germanys top 10 best-selling online shops and ranks second in the fashion sector. We're successful on an international level operating in about 30 countries across Europe, Russia, North and South America. In the fiscal year 2020/21 (February 28, 2021), the bonprix Group generated sales of EUR 1.76 billion.

At bonprix, customers can enjoy fashion and shopping on all channels - online, via catalogue or in our bonprix Store in Hamburg - whereby e-commerce accounts for the lion's share of sales with over 88%. We take the latest catwalk trends and translate them into inspiring fashion for a range of occasions, styles and sizes. While the main focus is fashion for women, our assortment also includes fashion for men and children, accessories as well as home and living products.

As part of the fashion industry, we are aware of our responsibility and that's why bonprix has been actively pursuing sustainability. For example, already more than half of our fibres are sustainable and our shipping packaging is 100% FSC® certified cardboard or 80% recycled plastic from consumer waste. We believe our corporate responsibility strategy is the best course for everyone - for those working in our supply chain, for the environment, for us as a company and for our customers. Our goal is clear: By 2030, we aim to use 100% sustainable products, become a 100% carbon neutral company and achieve 100% transparency in our supply chain.

bonprix is supporting our publishers in the best possible way by promoting our newest trends and also well-performing general fashion. As part of our program, publishers get up to 7% commission, up-to-date banners, product feeds with all necessary data and exclusive promo codes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong relationships with strategic partners, a flexible supply chain as well as a high level of agility and creativity in finding new solutions.

To guarantee the best data quality bonprix is integrating the S2S tracking. This makes it possible to track sessions also in case of using a private browser.

We look forward to getting in touch with new publishers and try out new trends. So please do not hesitate to contact your partner at Tradedoubler.

Do you want to establish a partnership with bonprix? Don`t hesitate to contact us >>