Publisher Spotlight: BEYABLE

Can you briefly introduce yourself?

I am Lariza Delgado, Customer Success Manager at BEYABLE. I support our clients in using our solution to boost their e-commerce performance.

Can you introduce BEYABLE, your business core and values?

BEYABLE has developed a solution that allows retailers and brands to extract the maximum value from their web traffic, to increase their margins, decrease their promotional budgets and accelerate their decision-making. Our solution, therefore, makes it possible to automatically categorize, in real-time, 100% of visitors to a site, including the many anonymous ones, and to stimulate only a portion of them, with the right message at the right time and in the right form. To do this, BEYABLE combines its behavioural scoring technology (engagement, distraction, hesitation, abandonment) with the specific business characteristics of its clients to achieve their business objectives and help them get out of the promotion race. We already have more than 80 clients from SMEs to large groups, all won over by the team of responsive, agile and ambitious experts

Tell us more about your audience. What type of advertiser do you work with?

We have joined the Tradedoubler network in order to connect with various advertisers in France and abroad and thus promote our solution which response to several business challenges. Our on-site personalization solution, as well as our business model, adapt to all sectors (B2B, B2C and Lead Generation), we are very flexible and we adapt to the remuneration conditions set by the advertiser (CPA, CPL or flat rate). We generate an average of 3 to 8% additional turnover for the advertiser per year. Advertisers who deploy all of our solutions even see a higher ROI.

What's your outlook on the future of the industry?

We see a market where business needs are going to continue at a high rate. Our tool adapts and evolves according to the e-commerce sectors in order to achieve the objectives set while personalizing and improving the purchasing journeys. The fundamentals are good: our world is more digital than ever, valid for both B2C and B2B activities.

Is there any other news you would like to share?

Our historic mission is to improve conversions. We are continuing our efforts and innovations in this area, by expanding our range of products for e-merchandising.

Thank you, Lariza, for the interview!

Would you like to partner with BEYABLE? Do not hesitate to contact our team.