Publisher Spotlight: Klarna

Klarna is a leading global payments provider and shopping publisher. Known for its buy now, pay later technology. Klarna has expanded its partnership opportunities publisher side, offering brands an innovative publishing solution and diversified promotional placements for increased website traffic, new customer acquisition and more sales. On Tradedoubler, Klarna Media has successfully partnered with advertisers globally including Morrisons, eFlorist, Novatech, Phillips, Huawei and many more.

Klarna's Brian McGuigan recently spoke to Dan O'Kane to share how Tradedoubler`s advertisers can drive more revenue and reach new customers for their businesses with Klarna.

Hi I am Brian, I joined Klarna roughly 5 months ago to help grow affiliates in the EMEA region. I currently sit in a new domain, Klarna Media, which is focused on developing a suite of growth services for our merchants including affiliate, sponsored placements, comparison shopping, dynamic ads, influencer marketing and more.

My job is to provide publishers, advertisers and networks actionable insights to understand and appreciate the value of affiliate partnerships, to promote mutual profitable growth, and ensure long lasting relationships are formed.

Klarna has gone from strength to strength over the past few years. We were primarily known for our incredible payments solution and spectacular marketing campaigns. But through this success we have accumulated an incredible base of loyal users (100 million worldwide), who we are now actively promoting to, through various channels, including our mobile app, browser extension, CSS, dynamic ads and influencer marketing programme (APPRL).

Klarna went through several name changes before settling on "Klarna". Initially, we called the company Kreditor after our original business model. However, once our company began to expand, we decided to search for something more catchy. We pulled the name Movondo, but after polling the name, it was not well received. Finally, an employee suggested Klarna, and it stuck, becoming the name we have all come to know and love!

The biggest benefit in a nutshell would be our customer obsession, coupled with our incredible reach!

Klarna Media is a premier destination for shopping and inspiration, and is considered a top performing content-driven publisher in the world's largest affiliate networks. We connect merchants with Klarna users through a variety of marketing solutions and media opportunities designed to reach our unique, highly engaged audience.

Klarna Media is currently driving more than 4.2 million clicks to brands through the Klarna app alone, with upwards of 2 million purchases per day… and we have over 250 thousand total retail partners.

We have a staggering reach of 100 million users with upwards of 15 million in our addressable user base in the UK (i.e. using the app in the UK) and this number is growing every second. We work with pretty much all advertisers except those in the finance, insurance & gambling verticals *for obvious reasons (with us being a bank and all).

In the UK, Millennials occupy 47% of our user base, and we have a female skew of 66%, which has been shifting over the last year to a more varied blend of users (see attached demographic).

After a sublime and hugely successful Q4, we are keen to keep the momentum going!

We will be looking to optimize our partnerships across the board, to ensure we are offering value across our entire range of products, including the browser extension, CSS, Dynamic Ads & influencer marketing.

With the newest acquisition of Price Runner, you can expect to see some amazing new features and optimisations coming into our app which will open up a plethora of new opportunities for all.

A big thank you to Brian McGuigan for this very informative Interview.