Publisher Spotlight: LIFEData

Can you briefly introduce yourself and your core business values?

LIFEdata is the first Omnichannel operating system that enables a unified real-time experience for your customer and employee, anytime, anywhere and through any channels. Being there to satisfy people's immediate needs is the new battleground for companies and brands. Save people time and get them what they want next as quickly as possible. Orchestrating Omni-Channel engagement requires AI, Big Data, and capabilities that CRM and marketing automation platforms simply weren't built for.

How is your company different from a traditional affiliate partner? Can you elaborate on your unique technology?

The LTV of an omnichannel customer is 6x the eCommerce and 3x the retail one. Save people time and get them what they want next in seconds on WhatsApp business API, google business messages and through any channels. LIFEdata conversational commerce is the simplest way to transact in the experience on WhatsApp business API, messenger or Google Business Messages. LIFEdata Omnichannel Management Cloud is a customer data platform and buyer enablement SaaS for the Omni-Channel: we simplify the messy middle to allow quicker, better decisions in the safest environment.

Tell us more about your audience and what types of advertisers do you work best with?

LIFEdata specializes in real-time engagement for lead generation, drive to store and buyer enablement for omnichannel scenarios. We're experiencing strong growth with e-commerce, and especially omnichannel commerce players, the ones with retail outlets. Our business cases are covering B2C and B2B.

What would you say are the biggest benefits for an advertiser working with you?

LIFEdata is adding to your eCommerce WhatsApp business API, personalized recommendations and Google Business Messages to serve shoppers 1-click into Google search and Google maps: predictive and actionable at the moment. We are using all channels to create a unified omnichannel experience for your customer and employee, anytime, anywhere and through any channel.

How long have you worked in the affiliate marketing space and How long have you had a relationship with Tradedoubler?

I've been working as a customer for the last 10 years, both with Tradedoubler, Awin and other players. Once we developed our own technologies, we chose to work with Tradedoubler. In Italy, we've started in 2020.

Where do you think is the Affiliate space heading to in the next year and what are the main market disruptions?

The changes towards the cookieless world and the recent push to privacy pre-eminence will be the main topics for the next 18 months. The affiliate marketing approach is probably the quickest solution to those changes, allowing traffic and first-party data.

What makes you an exciting company?

Gender equality. We've more than 50% women against the 19% reported in the AI space.

We're AI native. Everyone talks data, we really use it for your business.

We have the most advanced omnichannel plug & play tech. The marketing funnel is broken so you can stop marketing and start enabling shoppers to purchase.

Any exciting plans coming up in the next 12 months?

In the next 12 months, the world will recover from Covid, hopefully. Everyone will realize that e-commerce and omnichannel are structural. We have an ambitious roadmap with new releases every quarter to create an all-in-one platform to align marketing, sales and customer care as a connective layer across the main eCommerce (Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce …) and marketing & CRM ecosystems (Hubspot, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Intercom, ServiceNow…) to create the single record of customer and employee truth, managing data to drive smarter processes that scale your business.

Are you looking at the affiliate market abroad?

Sure. The reason behind partnerships with players like Tradedoubler is to start locally and then scale in Europe, first.