TradeDoubler : 5 years with Göran Paues

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
5 years with Göran Paues

Göran Paues wanted to become a flying baker, but fortunately, Tradedoubler has benefited from his excellent skills since 06.12.2016. He doesn't make the team and the customers happy with flying bread, but as a helper and developer of new features in our Oracle database.

Göran Paues, Lead Database Developer
Can you briefly introduce yourself?

I am 46 years old and have worked in different developer roles over the last 20 years. At Tradedoubler, I work as a database developer. That means that I develop features for our Oracle database and take care of it. We store all our data for client programs and affiliate connections in the database. Examples of jobs, which run within the database are invoice creation, publisher payments and import of clicks and sales.



What does a typical day look like for you, and what are you currently working on?

Nowadays I alter between working from home and going to the office. Every day, we have a couple of short meetings with the rest of the team. That is to ensure that we work on the right things and do them correctly. Sometimes I have a project manager role, for example, when we recently migrated our database to the cloud. Right now, I help with developing new interfaces for our network clients. And I often need to work on support tasks in close collaboration with our Second Line Support (SLS).



What is your favourite part of your job? What excites you the most?

The Oracle database is used by many of our applications. So I work with all the developers and learn new things all the time. The more systems I use, the more I understand how everything is connected and what the purpose of each service is. Understanding the big picture is one of my favourite parts of the job. I also enjoy sharing knowledge with others and making users happy by solving their problems.



What do you appreciate the most about your job?

My job is never boring! Even though I've been at Tradedoubler for a long time now, I discover new things all the time. Today, for example, I investigated how we send publisher payments to our payment providers, something I've never done until now. Also, I found out about a new server that I didn't know existed.



Do you have other career goals? If so, what are they, and what do you want to do for them?

I never want to stop learning new things! In IT-things are constantly changing, and new technologies appear all the time. That can be stressful sometimes, but it is also inspiring to find smarter ways of doing things. Becoming a better problem solver by improving my skills is something I hope to continue in all my future jobs.



What did you want to be when you were little?

I remember that I wanted to be both a baker and a pilot. So I came up with the idea that I would be a flying baker that dropped bread down people's chimneys.



Lastly: A recommendation, an idea, a quote to live by?

Be kind to yourself! Then it's easier to be kind to others.



A big thank you goes to Göran! You have done an excellent job over the last few years, and we look forward to working with you for many years to come.



Do you want to start at Tradedoubler? Join our team >>

Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
