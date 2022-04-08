Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  TradeDoubler AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    TRAD   SE0001552357

TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)

(TRAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 05:30:08 am EDT
5.475 SEK   +1.39%
04/06AFFILIATE EASTER : More sales at Easter
PU
04/01TRADEDOUBLER : Success through advertising placements
PU
03/30TRADEDOUBLER : together with Metapic acquires shares in Onbaz
PU
Summary 
Summary

TradeDoubler : The performance marketing solutions of Tradedoubler

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
The performance marketing solutions of Tradedoubler

Performance marketing is intelligent and varied. That is why we are continuously expanding our portfolio of performance marketing solutions. But what exactly are they? And how do they help me to increase my sales?



Our performance marketing solutions
Tradedoubler App Install - CPI

Mobile is still increasing, and with it, the use of mobile apps. CPI (Cost Per Install) is a part of an app marketing campaign that charges purely on performance.

We offer Tradedoubler App Installs, our global solution to attract new app users. That doesn't necessarily have to be an installation. We also work with other trackable metrics such as registration, purchase, transaction, etc.




Tradedoubler Programmatic

The world is constantly evolving, with more and more processes being automated. This also applies to affiliate marketing through Programmatic.

With Tradedoubler Programmatic, you get a complete programmatic solution based on 22 years of experience in the affiliate market. Your content is targeted to the right target audience for your goals, generating qualified traffic and increasing sales.




PVN - the white label partner management solution

Single Market Affiliate Programme, Multi-Market Affiliate Programme, and much more - With our PVN solution, you can run different campaigns with complete transparency. Our technology allows you to track, measure, and analyse all your multi-channel digital marketing activities.

Our platform allows you to manage your affiliate network yourself whilst maintaining complete control over each of your campaigns. In addition, an innovative set of integrations and APIs (application interfaces) provide an efficient and flexible exchange of information.




Grow by Tradedoubler

Small or medium-sized business and still successful in performance marketing? Our self-service performance marketing solution Grow by Tradedoubler makes it possible for you!

Grow allows you to connect with over 180,000 active publishers to promote your brand and products. Importantly, you only pay when you get results.

We tested Grow with 200 SMEs in vertical sectors such as fashion, electronics, retail, finance. Here, our customers have recorded on average a 95% increase in sales and 146% increase in order value after 6 months.




Metapic - our network for content creators

Brands, agencies, affiliates, and content creators are in the right place. Metapic offers its network and technology to achieve traffic, quality content, and brand awareness.

The all-in-one platform is an easy way to connect and create partnerships. In addition, you can measure digital success through a unique toolset for social marketing.




Do you want to get more information about our work? Please get in touch with us. Our experts look forward to helping you >>

Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 422 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2021 23,9 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2021 40,9 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 244 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Matthias Kersten Stadelmeyer President & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Wågström Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Chevalier Chairman
François Pacot Chief Technical Officer
Nick Morris Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)-26.63%26
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.74%13 626
DENTSU INC.19.15%10 731
WEIBO CORPORATION-19.75%5 881
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%678
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.24.55%540