TradeDoubler : What is Singles Day?

Every year on the 11th of November Singles Day takes place. A day for singles that is celebrated by saving money on shopping. But where does Singles Day come from and why are there discounts on this day?

In contrast to Black Friday, which started in the USA, Singles Day was born in 1993 in Nanjing - a city in China. Students wanted to create an opposite to Valentine's Day. The 11.11. with the number 1 was the most suitable date to reflect being single.

In the beginning, Singles Day was used to be celebrated in bars. The day is still celebrated with big parties in China today. Over time online retailers started offering big discounts on this day to increase their sales. Today Single´s Day is a similar shopping event as Black Friday.

Singles Day is becoming more and more important for marketers every year. As affiliate marketing is one of the most lucrative types of marketing for Black Friday, it is a major advertising channel for Singles Day as well.

