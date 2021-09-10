Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. TradeDoubler AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAD   SE0001552357

TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)

(TRAD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 09/10 05:25:30 am
5.92 SEK   --.--%
05:12aTRADEDOUBLER : What is Singles Day?
PU
09/08PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : RevLifter
PU
09/07TRADEDOUBLER : What is Black Friday? – Meaning and origin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TradeDoubler : What is Singles Day?

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What is Singles Day?

Every year on the 11th of November Singles Day takes place. A day for singles that is celebrated by saving money on shopping. But where does Singles Day come from and why are there discounts on this day?

The background story

In contrast to Black Friday, which started in the USA, Singles Day was born in 1993 in Nanjing - a city in China. Students wanted to create an opposite to Valentine's Day. The 11.11. with the number 1 was the most suitable date to reflect being single.

The usage

In the beginning, Singles Day was used to be celebrated in bars. The day is still celebrated with big parties in China today. Over time online retailers started offering big discounts on this day to increase their sales. Today Single´s Day is a similar shopping event as Black Friday.

Start now

Singles Day is becoming more and more important for marketers every year. As affiliate marketing is one of the most lucrative types of marketing for Black Friday, it is a major advertising channel for Singles Day as well.

So take your chance to increase your sales in addition to Black Friday. Get in touch with us and start your affiliate programme for Singles Day >>

Learn also more about the background of Black Friday >>

Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
05:12aTRADEDOUBLER : What is Singles Day?
PU
09/08PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : RevLifter
PU
09/07TRADEDOUBLER : What is Black Friday? – Meaning and origin
PU
08/31TRADEDOUBLER : an exclusive third party network for RoyalFashion in 5 CEE market..
PU
08/27TRADEDOUBLER : Interim Report January - June 2021
AQ
08/27Tradedoubler AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/25PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : Uitmetkorting.nl
PU
08/20ADVERTISER SPOTLIGHT : bonprix
PU
08/19TRADEDOUBLER : became an exclusive third-party network
PU
08/18TRADEDOUBLER : Let`s start with school
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 211 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 7,03 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net Debt 2020 69,3 M 8,06 M 8,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 267 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
TradeDoubler AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthias Kersten Stadelmeyer President & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Wågström Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Chevalier Chairman
François Pacot Chief Technical Officer
Nick Morris Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)102.74%31
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.52%16 741
DENTSU GROUP INC.39.15%10 664
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-20.53%4 729
MOBVISTA INC.53.94%1 513
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-27.50%606