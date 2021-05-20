TradeDoubler : Fashion Trend Report 2020

Fashion Trend Report 2020
In our Global Fashion Trend Report for 2020, we analyzed data from affiliate programs of the fashion industry in our network.
Preview of the Fashion Trend Report for 2020
This report provides detailed information about:
Interested in our free guide?
-
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fashion industry,
-
important seasons and events,
-
best performing publisher types,
-
trends to keep an eye on,
-
and much more!
Simply fill out the form below.
Disclaimer
TradeDoubler AB published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:37:05 UTC.