    TRAD   SE0001552357

TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)

(TRAD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 05/20 03:36:24 am
4.99 SEK   +2.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TradeDoubler : Fashion Trend Report 2020

05/20/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Fashion Trend Report 2020

In our Global Fashion Trend Report for 2020, we analyzed data from affiliate programs of the fashion industry in our network.

Preview of the Fashion Trend Report for 2020

This report provides detailed information about:

  • The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fashion industry,
  • important seasons and events,
  • best performing publisher types,
  • trends to keep an eye on,
  • and much more!
Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 211 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 7,03 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net Debt 2020 69,3 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 219 M 26,3 M 26,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 27,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Kersten Stadelmeyer President & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Wågström Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Chevalier Chairman
François Pacot Chief Technical Officer
Gautier Normand Independent Director
