TradeDoubler : Picodi and Tradedoubler enter strategic cooperation for pan-European expansion

Warsaw, 20th April 2021 - Tradedoubler announced the cooperation with Picodi.com.

Picodi.com S.A., an international voucher website, extends its opportunities whilst expanding into the west and south of Europe. From this year, Picodi agreed upon strategic cooperation with Tradedoubler, who operate in more than 15 Western and Northern European countries. Tradedoubler serves over 2,000 campaigns via 180,000 publishers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

'This step is the next step in our cooperation. We appreciate Tradedoubler tracking tools as well as a smooth communication and sales process. It's great to have a reliable partner who supports building good relationships with shops and brands. We believe that together we will do more. As a part of this cooperation, we'll be also distributing offers for our sales events and promotional placements. Tradedoubler is not the only partner that we are cooperating with but we are sure that on many levels it can be special' says Łukasz Regulski, Sales & Business Development Director at Picodi.com who oversees co-operation.

'This cooperation will bring new opportunities for our advertisers with exclusive offers tailored for them based on this cooperation. As we are expanding rapidly within the CEE region, cooperation with the partner with whom we have long and fruitful cooperation behind for the Polish market, was a natural decision to make. We will also gladly provide opportunities for Picodi to strengthen their business with us.' describes Artur Michalak, Head of Operations CEE at Tradedoubler.

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is an international leader in performance-based digital marketing and technology powering a unique network of connections. Combining 20 years of digital marketing innovation and expertise, global presence and a market-leading technology platform, Tradedoubler offers tailored performance solutions for advertisers and publishers. Founded in Sweden in 1999, Tradedoubler pioneered affiliate marketing in Europe and has since developed its offering to include actionable data-driven insights and User Journey tracking thanks to its proprietary business intelligence tool. In 2019 the company released an open technology platform enabling automated and transparent direct relationships between advertisers and publishers using blockchain technology for the storage of data. Among Tradedoubler's advertisers are Accor, Microsoft Store, HP, and CDON. The share is listed on Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Exchange. More information can be found onwww.tradedoubler.com.

About Picodi.com

Picodi.com (previously known as International Coupons) launched in 2010 is a fast-paced e-commerce company that owns a chain of internet products providing discounts to online shoppers. Currently operating in 40+ markets around the world, very often as a market leader.