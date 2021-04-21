Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. TradeDoubler AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAD   SE0001552357

TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)

(TRAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TradeDoubler : Picodi and Tradedoubler enter strategic cooperation for pan-European expansion

04/21/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Picodi and Tradedoubler enter strategic cooperation for pan-European expansion

Warsaw, 20th April 2021 - Tradedoubler announced the cooperation with Picodi.com.

Picodi.com S.A., an international voucher website, extends its opportunities whilst expanding into the west and south of Europe. From this year, Picodi agreed upon strategic cooperation with Tradedoubler, who operate in more than 15 Western and Northern European countries. Tradedoubler serves over 2,000 campaigns via 180,000 publishers in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Advantages of the cooperation

'This step is the next step in our cooperation. We appreciate Tradedoubler tracking tools as well as a smooth communication and sales process. It's great to have a reliable partner who supports building good relationships with shops and brands. We believe that together we will do more. As a part of this cooperation, we'll be also distributing offers for our sales events and promotional placements. Tradedoubler is not the only partner that we are cooperating with but we are sure that on many levels it can be special' says Łukasz Regulski, Sales & Business Development Director at Picodi.com who oversees co-operation.

'This cooperation will bring new opportunities for our advertisers with exclusive offers tailored for them based on this cooperation. As we are expanding rapidly within the CEE region, cooperation with the partner with whom we have long and fruitful cooperation behind for the Polish market, was a natural decision to make. We will also gladly provide opportunities for Picodi to strengthen their business with us.' describes Artur Michalak, Head of Operations CEE at Tradedoubler.

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is an international leader in performance-based digital marketing and technology powering a unique network of connections. Combining 20 years of digital marketing innovation and expertise, global presence and a market-leading technology platform, Tradedoubler offers tailored performance solutions for advertisers and publishers. Founded in Sweden in 1999, Tradedoubler pioneered affiliate marketing in Europe and has since developed its offering to include actionable data-driven insights and User Journey tracking thanks to its proprietary business intelligence tool. In 2019 the company released an open technology platform enabling automated and transparent direct relationships between advertisers and publishers using blockchain technology for the storage of data. Among Tradedoubler's advertisers are Accor, Microsoft Store, HP, and CDON. The share is listed on Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Exchange. More information can be found onwww.tradedoubler.com.

About Picodi.com

Picodi.com (previously known as International Coupons) launched in 2010 is a fast-paced e-commerce company that owns a chain of internet products providing discounts to online shoppers. Currently operating in 40+ markets around the world, very often as a market leader.

Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
06:02aTRADEDOUBLER  : Picodi and Tradedoubler enter strategic cooperation for pan-Euro..
PU
04/20TRADEDOUBLER  : The Affiliate Marketing Ecosystem
PU
04/15PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : LIFEData
PU
04/13TRADEDOUBLER  : Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Tradedoubler AB (publ)
AQ
04/08PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : Check Out Sam
PU
04/06TRADEDOUBLER  : Your guide to master affiliate marketing
PU
03/29PUBLISHER SPOTLIGHT : Beyable
PU
03/25ADVERTISER SPOTLIGHT : GameStop
PU
03/18TRADEDOUBLER  : Why TikTok is a game-changer in your marketing strategy
PU
03/15TRADEDOUBLER  : Why small businesses should use affiliate marketing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 235 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 7,03 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net Debt 2020 69,3 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 218 M 25,9 M 25,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
TradeDoubler AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Kersten Stadelmeyer President & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Wågström Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Chevalier Chairman
François Pacot Chief Technical Officer
Gautier Normand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)70.21%26
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.13%21 455
DENTSU GROUP INC.8.32%8 637
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-15.97%4 983
MOBVISTA INC.102.28%1 927
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED45.43%1 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ