TRADEDOUBLER AB (PUBL)

(TRAD)
03/18 04:56:57 am
4.65 SEK   +4.49%
TradeDoubler : Why TikTok is a game-changer in your marketing strategy

03/18/2021 | 04:40am EDT
If you own a business, TikTok marketing can be a great channel for your brand, as there is relatively little competition on the platform. However, if you're new to TikTok, you may not know how you can use it to market your company.

We are here to help you integrate TikTok into your marketing strategy. Two of our Tradedoubler experts are here to answer burning questions, share tips for advertising on TikTok and how the app can benefit your business.

Why TikTok?

Julia:TikTok is one of the best performing social media platforms right now. In a short timeframe, TikTok achieved more than 100 million users in Europe. It is successful among the youngest, as 60% of usersare between 16 and 24 years old. Therefore, unlike Instagram or Facebook, most TikTok users are under 30 years old. However, more and more people over 30 are using it already.

How does TikTok work?

Julia: The main feature of TikTok is the type of content it offers, as the main product is short videos recorded with mobile devices. It is a channel that we are recommending to all our clients who are interested in branding campaigns through very visual and impactful actions at minimal prices.

What are the different types of advertising on TikTok?

Alejandra: The platform offers different types of advertising:

  • Biddable/native Ads: Ads that appear in the users' feed redirecting to a URL or AP. Native ads are the most performance-oriented type of advertising, allowing segmenting by age, gender and interests, etc.
  • Brand Takeover: The advertisement appears instantly when the user opens TikTok, with the limitation of a maximum of one advertiser per day.
  • Hashtag Challenge: The campaign is focused on content that is created by the users themselves, as you are asking them to participate in a challenge. This type of advertising has a high virality potential!
  • Branded lenses: Those are AR filters that are available within TikTok. This type of advertisement provides a high level of user participation!
How can Tradedoubler support advertisers with TikTok?

Julia: As one of the first certified partners of TikTok, we can help you with fast campaign activation. We take care of your strategy, the implementation, and the optimization of your campaign: Starting from aligning your brand objectives, creating a strategy, optimizing opportunities to scaling and reporting your campaign.

What brands would you advise to use TikTok?

Alejandra: The average users on TikTok used to be mostly young, with a slightly higher percentage of women than men. Based on that objective, you could think TikTok is only a channel for clothing, cosmetics, entertainment, and technology.

However, in recent months there was a significant increase in the age of registered users on the platform, especially for those over 35 years. We advise TikTok for any brand that is interested in communicating with the next generation and utilizing the platform for their brand awareness.

What are the benefits of using TikTok in your marketing strategy? Julia: Meet the next generation

You can get in touch with an exclusive TikTok-audience unreachable via many other channels and promote your product to early adopters in a creative and immersive way. Whether it is through an idea, tool or hashtag challenge, you can reach your target audience with innovative ads.

Additionally, you can target your audience based on interests and demographic profiles to generate a fan base and increase your brand awareness.

Alejandra: Attractive pricing

As one of the first certified advertising partners of TikTok, we are giving you access to the fastest growing social media channel in the world. You can profit from cost-effective pricing on a CPM business model.

What tips do you have for a successful TikTok strategy?

Alejandra:

  • Call to action: Be clear about the objective of the campaign and express it in the best possible way. Campaigns can be oriented to visit a website, buy products, visit the store, download the client's app, etc.
  • Creativity: TikTok is visual. An eye-catching video is key!
  • Music: Unlike many other social networks, for TikTok, the audio is active by default. Choosing the right music can be crucial for your campaign's success.
How to create interesting TikTok Marketing Content?

Julia: Since the platform is relatively new and new trends are constantly evolving on the app itself, there is no recipe for success.

However, TikTok has a huge trend culture which is the ideal environment to test and try out something new. And if your first TikTok video is not an overnight success, don't get discouraged: it's important to keep trying until you find the right fit for your brand and audience.

If you're looking to meet the next generation of highly engaged users and drive exponential growth for your business through TikTok, reach out to your Tradedoubler representative or fill in our contact formto get a call from us.

Disclaimer

TradeDoubler AB published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
