Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tradehold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDH   ZAE000152658

TRADEHOLD LIMITED

(TDH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
12.48 ZAR   -0.16%
10:33aTRADEHOLD : Extension of maturity date
PU
06/01TRADEHOLD : Related Party Disposal and Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
05/23Tradehold Limited Declares Cash Dividend Declaration for the Year to 28 February 2022, Date of Payment to Shareholders Is 13 June 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tradehold : Extension of maturity date

06/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRADEHOLD LIMITED

(Registration number: 1970/009054/06) ("Tradehold" or "the Company")

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Share code: TDHBP

ISIN: ZAE000253050

EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tradehold Limited TDHBP applicable pricing supplement, Tradehold wishes to advise investors of the extension of maturity with the following details:

Instrument type:

Floating Rate Preference Shares

Instrument code:

TDHBP

Dividend Rate:

Dividend Rate Percentage of the Reference Rate

plus Margin

Reference Rate:

JIBAR [ZAR-JIBAR-SAFEX]

Dividend Rate Percentage:

72%

Margin:

3%

Dividend period:

18

December 2017 to 31 August 2023

Dividend/Payment Basis:

Floating

Redemption date:

20

June 2022

Extendible maturity date:

31

August 2023

Last day to register:

By 18:00 on 07 June 2022

Books close:

10

June 2022

Dividend payment date:

15

June 2022

ISIN:

ZAE000253050

Business day convention:

Modified Following Business Day

Dealer:

Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank

Limited

Any prospective purchaser of the share should contact Rand Merchant Bank for details of the terms of the share or refer to the Applicable Pricing Supplement.

The referenced dividend rate above is the all-in-rate applied as of 15 March 2022.

The Company commented: "The successful extension of our debt facilities provides the Company with adequate scope to meet their medium term working capital requirements. RMB remains supportive of the Company."

The shares will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

Tradehold's income tax reference number is 9725/126/71/9.

10 June 2022

Cape Town

Joint Debt Sponsor

Nodus Capital Proprietary Limited

Mettle Specialised Finance Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Tradehold Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRADEHOLD LIMITED
10:33aTRADEHOLD : Extension of maturity date
PU
06/01TRADEHOLD : Related Party Disposal and Withdrawal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
05/23Tradehold Limited Declares Cash Dividend Declaration for the Year to 28 February 2022, ..
CI
03/11TRADEHOLD : Change of dividend payment date
PU
2021VH Properties Proprietary Limited agreed to acquire THREE PROPERTY RENTAL ENTERPRISES f..
CI
2021Tradehold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
2021Tradehold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2021
CI
2021Tradehold Limited Declares Gross Cash Dividend for the Year Ended February 2020, Payabl..
CI
2020Tradehold Limited Appoints Paul Johannes Roelofse as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
2020Tradehold Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2020, P..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 70,6 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2021 -39,7 M -49,7 M -49,7 M
Net Debt 2021 441 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,6x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 166 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,11x
EV / Sales 2021 7,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart TRADEHOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tradehold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Andrew Vaughan Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Friedrich Hans Esterhuyse Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
K. L. Nordier Financial Director & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Non-Executive Chairman
Melvin J. Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRADEHOLD LIMITED18.29%210
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.80%35 284
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.24%31 103
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.03%30 578
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%27 723
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.32%27 009