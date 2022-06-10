Tradehold : Extension of maturity date

TRADEHOLD LIMITED

(Registration number: 1970/009054/06) ("Tradehold" or "the Company")

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Share code: TDHBP

ISIN: ZAE000253050

EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tradehold Limited TDHBP applicable pricing supplement, Tradehold wishes to advise investors of the extension of maturity with the following details:

Instrument type: Floating Rate Preference Shares Instrument code: TDHBP Dividend Rate: Dividend Rate Percentage of the Reference Rate plus Margin Reference Rate: JIBAR [ZAR-JIBAR-SAFEX] Dividend Rate Percentage: 72% Margin: 3% Dividend period: 18 December 2017 to 31 August 2023 Dividend/Payment Basis: Floating Redemption date: 20 June 2022 Extendible maturity date: 31 August 2023 Last day to register: By 18:00 on 07 June 2022 Books close: 10 June 2022 Dividend payment date: 15 June 2022 ISIN: ZAE000253050 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

Any prospective purchaser of the share should contact Rand Merchant Bank for details of the terms of the share or refer to the Applicable Pricing Supplement.

The referenced dividend rate above is the all-in-rate applied as of 15 March 2022.

The Company commented: "The successful extension of our debt facilities provides the Company with adequate scope to meet their medium term working capital requirements. RMB remains supportive of the Company."

The shares will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

Tradehold's income tax reference number is 9725/126/71/9.

10 June 2022

Cape Town

Joint Debt Sponsor

Nodus Capital Proprietary Limited

Mettle Specialised Finance Proprietary Limited